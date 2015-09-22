Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker scores five goals

Lewandowski was only on the pitch six minutes before scoring his first goal of the night

Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in nine minutes after coming on as a substitute for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga victory against Wolfsburg.

Bayern trailed 1-0 at half-time, when Lewandowski came on for Thiago.

Six minutes later, the Poland international netted his first goal of the night from close range.

Lewandowski added four more in quick succession to record the fastest five goals scored by one player in Bundesliga history.

Wolfsburg, who finished second behind Bayern and won the German Cup last season, took the lead when Daniel Caligiuri beat Manuel Neuer at his near post.

The away side almost added a spectacular second from 60 yards when Josuha Guilavogui's lob dropped just wide.

But Lewandowski's introduction changed the game, as the 27-year-old produced a clinical striking display.

Three of his goals were from close range, with his second driven powerfully from outside the box and his fifth a brilliant acrobatic effort.

The win sees Pep Guardiola's Bayern go top of the table, three points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who play Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Wolfsburg are third.

Here's how our live text commentary reported Lewandowski's goals...

Bayern manager Guardiola looked on in disbelief as Lewandowski continued to score

Wolfsburg finished second behind Bayern and won the German Cup last season

The Poland international saved his best until last - Lewandowski's fifth goal was spectacular