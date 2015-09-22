Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker scores five goals
Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in nine minutes after coming on as a substitute for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga victory against Wolfsburg.
Bayern trailed 1-0 at half-time, when Lewandowski came on for Thiago.
Six minutes later, the Poland international netted his first goal of the night from close range.
Lewandowski added four more in quick succession to record the fastest five goals scored by one player in Bundesliga history.
Wolfsburg, who finished second behind Bayern and won the German Cup last season, took the lead when Daniel Caligiuri beat Manuel Neuer at his near post.
The away side almost added a spectacular second from 60 yards when Josuha Guilavogui's lob dropped just wide.
But Lewandowski's introduction changed the game, as the 27-year-old produced a clinical striking display.
Three of his goals were from close range, with his second driven powerfully from outside the box and his fifth a brilliant acrobatic effort.
The win sees Pep Guardiola's Bayern go top of the table, three points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who play Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Wolfsburg are third.
