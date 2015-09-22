Scottish Gossip: Rangers and St Johnstone get set for League Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Aberdeen player Billy Stark believes the Dons would surpass the achievement of winning the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup if they were crowned Scottish Premiership champions this season. (Daily Record)

But Hibernian goalkeeper Mark Oxley, who will face Aberdeen in the League Cup on Wednesday, says the Easter Road side are ready to face the Dons attack. (Scotsman)

While playing down the significance of Tuesday's Scottish League Cup meeting with St Johnstone, Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes his squad would be "faring well" if they were in the Premiership. (Herald)

Warburton's side face St Johnstone on Tuesday evening

And Warburton won't change his view of his side's readiness for the top flight even if they are ousted by Premiership Saints in the Cup. (Daily Mail)

But the Rangers boss wants to win the League Cup for the club's fans. (Sun)

However, Saints manager Tommy Wright believes the Perth men can end Warburton's 11-game winning streak. (Daily Record)

Michael O'Halloran is loving life at St Johnstone after a "tough" six years a Bolton Wanderers.(Herald)

Celtic trialist Carlton Cole spent much of his playing career at West Ham

Former West Ham and England striker Carlton Cole, 31, turned down a move to the MLS in North America in order to seek a deal with Celtic.(Daily Mail)

And Cole has told Celtic boss Ronny Deila he wants to join Celtic.(Sun)

Robin van Persie has described himself as "not very happy" at new club Fenerbahce after being left on the bench at the weekend, with the Turkish side due to play Celtic early next month.(Daily Record)

Scot David Moyes is fighting to remain as coach of Real Sociedad and will draw on the lessons learned during his failed spell at Manchester United to ensure that his tenure in Spain does not last less than a year. (The Times - subscription required)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter insists Japan's prowess in their Rugby World Cup defeat of South Africa did not surprise him and he has warned his side not to be complacent when they take on the Japanese on Wednesday. (Herald)