Kelly Jones' favourite Leeds moments
Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones takes on Mark Lawrenson with his Premier League predictions this week.
Jones picks his favourite Leeds United goal and says one of the best moments as a fan was a shock 1-0 victory at Manchester United in the FA Cup.
His predictions are below:
Tottenham 1-2 Man City
Leicester 1-0 Arsenal
Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa
Man Utd 2-0 Sunderland
Southampton 0-1 Swansea
Stoke 1-1 Bournemouth
West Ham 2-0 Norwich
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace
West Brom 2-1 Everton
