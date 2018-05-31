BBC Sport - Stereophonics' Kelly Jones' favourite Leeds United moments

Kelly Jones' favourite Leeds moments

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones takes on Mark Lawrenson with his Premier League predictions this week.

Jones picks his favourite Leeds United goal and says one of the best moments as a fan was a shock 1-0 victory at Manchester United in the FA Cup.

His predictions are below:

Tottenham 1-2 Man City

Leicester 1-0 Arsenal

Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa

Man Utd 2-0 Sunderland

Southampton 0-1 Swansea

Stoke 1-1 Bournemouth

West Ham 2-0 Norwich

Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

West Brom 2-1 Everton

Top Stories