Match ends, Derby County 2, Brentford 0.
Derby County 2-0 Brentford
Derby County extended their unbeaten league run to five games as they comfortably beat struggling Brentford.
The Rams started well and took the lead when Chris Martin poked home Cyrus Christie's precise cross.
Tom Ince's neat finish doubled the lead shortly before half-time following good play from Jeff Hendrick.
Brentford's best chance fell to Philipp Hofmann, whose shot was cleared off the line by Christie as Derby claimed their fourth win in five games.
They move up to seventh in the Championship, while Brentford, who have lost both matches since Lee Carsley took over and four of their past five, drop to 20th.
|100 up for Russell
|Derby midfielder Johnny Russell made his 100th appearance for the Rams since joining from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United in June 2013.
After a scrappy first 20 minutes, Derby took the lead when Christie's brilliant first-time cross found the in-form Martin, who tapped in for his fifth league goal of the season.
The Rams went close to doubling their lead through Ince's curling effort, before Bradley Johnson's shot was brilliantly saved by Brentford goalkeeper David Button.
Ince finished off an excellent team move following good link-up play by George Thorne and Hendrick.
After the break, Johnson's header from Ince's corner was superbly saved by Button.
Brentford, who offered little throughout, almost reduced the deficit late on when Christie got back well to clear Hofmann's shot off the line.
Derby head coach Paul Clement told BBC Radio Derby:
"We all felt that pressure of needing to win at home and it's pleasing that it has come on the back of some really good results away from home.
"It was maybe the best we've played this season in the first half because I thought it showed all the qualities we have, that we can defend, pressurise, get the tactics right, create and take opportunities.
"It was not so good at the end, a team in slightly better form could have hurt us, but we'll take the positives out of it.
"I'm much more encouraged, we've shown we can beat some good teams, win while not playing well and win while playing well. We're not there though, we've got to keep improving.
[Darren Bent's omission) "It was unfortunate, it can happen, he arrived late and I needed to name the team. Anyone can get stuck in traffic but I couldn't be totally sure what time he would arrive."
Brentford boss Lee Carsley:
"We did okay in the first half but didn't really carry much threat. There's a lack of confidence and that's the hardest thing in football.
"We have players here who are new to the English game and we need to give them a bit of time.
"I would rather lose 2-0 trying to get something out of the game, so if Alan Judge's shot goes in off the bar then it's a different story.
"I was disappointed that we went a little ragged after they scored but we have some good players here and they will go on to have a great season."
Line-ups
Derby
- 17Carson
- 2Christie
- 6Keogh
- 14ShackellSubstituted forShottonat 55'minutes
- 3Forsyth
- 8Hendrick
- 34ThorneBooked at 28minsSubstituted forHansonat 73'minutes
- 15JohnsonSubstituted forWeimannat 80'minutes
- 23InceBooked at 88mins
- 9Martin
- 11RussellBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 1Grant
- 12Baird
- 18Butterfield
- 24Weimann
- 26Hanson
- 32Shotton
- 37Warnock
Brentford
- 27Button
- 28YennarisBooked at 63mins
- 6Dean
- 26TarkowskiBooked at 55mins
- 3Bidwell
- 15WoodsBooked at 58mins
- 20DiagouragaSubstituted forSwiftat 70'minutes
- 21VibeSubstituted forHofmannat 63'minutes
- 24GogiaSubstituted forCanosat 45'minutes
- 18Judge
- 8Djuricin
Substitutes
- 11Hofmann
- 16Bonham
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 19Swift
- 22O'Connell
- 29Barbet
- 47Canos
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 29,467
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 2, Brentford 0.
Foul by Andreas Weimann (Derby County).
John Swift (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Alan Judge (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Jamie Hanson (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Philipp Hofmann (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Tom Ince (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tom Ince (Derby County).
Ryan Woods (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ryan Shotton.
Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Derby County).
Philipp Hofmann (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
Attempt saved. Marco Djuricin (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
Attempt missed. Johnny Russell (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Andreas Weimann replaces Bradley Johnson because of an injury.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bradley Johnson (Derby County) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Jamie Hanson replaces George Thorne.
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
Attempt blocked. Philipp Hofmann (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. John Swift replaces Toumani Diagouraga.
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Martin with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Chris Martin (Derby County).
Attempt saved. Philipp Hofmann (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Yennaris with a cross.
Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Philipp Hofmann replaces Lasse Vibe.
Booking
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nico Yennaris (Brentford).
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Attempt blocked. George Thorne (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Keogh.