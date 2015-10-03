Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Stoke City 1.
Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke City
Marko Arnautovic scored the only goal to give Stoke a second successive win and leave Aston Villa cut adrift in the Premier League relegation zone.
Arnautovic, who also had an effort ruled out for offside, exploited a huge gap in the Villa defence early in the second half to finish off the post.
Villa created little bar a credible Jordan Veretout appeal for a penalty.
Tim Sherwood's side have not won since the opening day and lie 18th, four points from safety.
Muddled Villa?
Sherwood said after last week's defeat at Liverpool that his team were already in a relegation battle and, in an attempt to turn the tide, opted for a change of system.
Jack Grealish, who pledged his international future to England this week, was left on the bench as Sherwood employed a wing-backs system, one that left the hosts' forwards short of service.
When Grealish was introduced for Joleon Lescott at half-time, Villa reverted to a back four, with centre-halves Micah Richards and Jose Angel Crespo separated to provide space for Arnautovic's goal.
Villa may be right to feel aggrieved that they were denied a penalty when Cameron clumsily challenged Veretout in the first half, but, in truth, they were toothless for large periods, managing only two shots on target.
They are without a win at home all season and have taken only 71 points from their last 74 games at Villa Park, a run that dates back to December 2011.
Stoke improvement continues
Some eye-catching summer recruitment saw Stoke bring in the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Ibrahim Affelay and Glen Johnson to the Britannia Stadium, but an early run of six games without a win did not match the pre-season optimism.
However, on the back of victory over Bournemouth last week, Stoke claimed their third successive win at Villa Park and extended an unbeaten run at Villa that goes back to 2009.
Without the injured Shaqiri, the trio of Arnautovic, Bojan and Jon Walters inter-changed behind Mame Biram Diouf to create regular problems for the Villa defence, while at the other end a solid rearguard resulted in the Potters' first clean sheet of the season.
Arnautovic was perhaps unfortunate to have a first-half effort ruled out - he looked to be level with the last defender before volleying past Brad Guzan - but there was no doubt about his second-half strike, played into space by Johnson before finishing from the corner of the six-yard box.
The only sour note for City was a late injury to Diouf, who left field on a stretcher.
Adam almost does it again
Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam found the net with a wonder goal against Chelsea in April, collecting the ball inside his own half and lobbing Thibaut Courtois from 65 yards.
The Scot almost embarrassed Guzan in similar fashion, unleashing a left-footed effort from deep inside his own half, not even as far advanced as the centre circle.
Guzan just managed to scramble back, leaping to tip the ball around the post.
"It was on and I felt it might have been close. I thought it was in and he did well to get back," said the Scot.
Adam has now provided the goalkeepers of the Premier League with plenty of warning about wandering off their line.
Man of the match - Marko Arnautovic
What they said
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "I am very disappointed, we needed to win the game at home to a team that we could have leapfrogged.
"We failed to capitalise and it was not good enough. I think a draw would have been a fair result, both teams were average.
"The situation is getting worse, it is alright saying ifs, buts and maybes, but we are not picking up the wins and that is why we are down near the bottom of the league.
"We are all in this together but as the manager I take all the responsibility.
"I will use the international break to get my players fitter because they are not fit enough yet to play the way I want them to play. For some of them it will be like a mini pre-season."
Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "I was pleased with what we produced, it was a performance that we have been looking for. The first half was some of the best stuff we have played in terms of controlling the game.
"In the second half, we knew they would come at us, but we defended really well.
"I thought Marko was excellent today, offensively and defensively. He puts a shift in. It wasn't an easy chance, but thankfully he took it.
"It would have been hard to take had we not taken maximum points today and now we have a lot of time to prepare for the next game at Swansea."
The stats
- Aston Villa have registered only one victory in their eight Premier League meetings with Stoke at Villa Park, losing the last three.
- Aston Villa's last four Premier League games have all ended in defeats by a one-goal margin; equalling the joint-longest such run in PL history (four in a row).
- Villa have picked up just one point in their last seven Premier League games, drawing one and losing six.
- Tim Sherwood has now lost as many Premier League games (19) as he has won (19).
- Stoke have won their last two Premier League games - this after winning just two of their previous 11 in the competition.
- Five of Marko Arnautovic's seven Premier League goals have come away from home.
What's next?
It does not get easier for Villa. After the two-week international break, they face a daunting trip to Chelsea on Saturday, 17 October (15:00), while Stoke go to Swansea on the following Monday evening.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Guzan
- 33Crespo
- 4Richards
- 16LescottSubstituted forGrealishat 45'minutes
- 21Hutton
- 17Veretout
- 15WestwoodBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGilat 75'minutes
- 8Gueye
- 23Amavi
- 9SinclairSubstituted forJ Ayewat 59'minutes
- 39Gestede
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 18Richardson
- 19J Ayew
- 24C Sánchez
- 25Gil
- 31Bunn
- 40Grealish
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 8Johnson
- 20Cameron
- 26Wollscheid
- 3Pieters
- 16Adam
- 6Whelan
- 18DioufSubstituted forJoseluat 86'minutes
- 27BojanSubstituted forAfellayat 58'minutes
- 10ArnautovicSubstituted forVan Ginkelat 69'minutes
- 19Walters
Substitutes
- 5Muniesa
- 7Ireland
- 11Joselu
- 14Afellay
- 15Van Ginkel
- 24Given
- 25Crouch
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 33,189
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Stoke City 1.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa).
Marco Van Ginkel (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Philipp Wollscheid.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Idrissa Gueye (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Van Ginkel (Stoke City).
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Gil.
Attempt saved. Ibrahim Afellay (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Adam.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Aston Villa).
Marco Van Ginkel (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Attempt saved. Joselu (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Johnson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Joselu replaces Mame Biram Diouf because of an injury.
Delay in match Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa).
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Micah Richards.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Carles Gil replaces Ashley Westwood.
Offside, Aston Villa. Jordan Veretout tries a through ball, but Rudy Gestede is caught offside.
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Attempt blocked. Ibrahim Afellay (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Marco Van Ginkel replaces Marko Arnautovic because of an injury.
Foul by Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).
Micah Richards (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Glenn Whelan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa).
Attempt saved. Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Glen Johnson.
Foul by Micah Richards (Aston Villa).