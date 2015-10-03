Chelsea 1-3 Southampton

The defeat to Southampton marked the first time Jose Mourinho has seen an away team score more than twice at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League

Chelsea's terrible start to the season continued as Southampton came from behind to record a stunning victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League champions took an early lead through Willian's free-kick.

Steven Davis drove in an equaliser before Sadio Mane ran through after a defensive error to put Saints ahead.

Graziano Pelle's angled finish sealed victory for Southampton, who climb to ninth in the table. Chelsea's fourth defeat of the season leaves them 16th.

The Blues have taken only eight points from a possible 24 this season and are only four above the relegation zone.

Chelsea's defensive frailties exposed again

Chelsea have conceded 21 goals in all compeitions this season

Chelsea's struggles this season have been exacerbated by an uncharacteristically poor defence. They have now conceded 17 league goals - two more than they did in the whole of Mourinho's first season with the club in 2004-05.

Following Chelsea's defeat by Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday, fans called for the return of captain John Terry, and they got their wish on Saturday as the 34-year-old was restored to the centre of defence alongside Gary Cahill.

However, Terry's presence did not solve Chelsea's problems. Branislav Ivanovic and Ramires were fortunate to avoid giving away penalties with clumsy challenges, while Davis was allowed to run unchallenged to score the equaliser from Pelle's chested pass.

After the break, Cahill gave the ball away to Dusan Tadic and Terry failed to cut out his pass, enabling Mane to put Saints in front.

Mane was a constant menace to the Blues defence, which backed off to allow the forward to set up Pelle for Southampton's third.

Chelsea were able to handle Southampton in the first half but fell apart after the break as the visitors had 10 shots on goal (left). In contrast, victory in their previous home game, against Arsenal, was built on a strong second-half display as they scored twice and limited the Gunners to five shots (right), with just one on target.

Misfiring Falcao

With Diego Costa serving the last game of a three-match suspension, the visit of Southampton provided Radamel Falcao with a chance to make a case for a regular starting place.

He has scored only one goal since joining on loan from Monaco in July and, based on his showing against Southampton, it is unlikely he will be threatening Costa any time soon.

Although Falcao had a strong claim for a penalty when he fell under a challenge by Saints goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, he did not trouble the visitors enough and managed a solitary shot in 90 minutes.

Big decisions going against Chelsea?

Mourinho was incensed that no penalty was given for the incident involving Falcao, claiming that officials are "afraid" to give decisions for Chelsea.

He said: "It was a big penalty for us. Not small, not doubtful. Big. Huge.

"That was a penalty. We don't get decisions and I think referees are afraid to give decisions to us.

"When we are top I understand everyone wants to push you down, but when you are down give us a break."

Can Saints build on last season?

Southampton performed beyond expectations to finish seventh in the Premier League last season, but they had won only two of their first seven games this term before the trip to Chelsea.

However, the manner of this victory - their first at Stamford Bridge since 2002 - will give them confidence of challenging for a top-seven finish again.

They rarely looked troubled by the Blues, with Mane and Pelle combining to devastating effect in attack. One or both of them played a part in all three goals.

Southampton are also a tough side to break down - only Everton have beaten them by more than one goal in the Premier League this season.

Man of the match: Sadio Mane

Chelsea could not handle Sadio Mane, who scored one goal and assisted another

What they said

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "If we can show this against Chelsea we can show it much more.

"We had a difficult start to the game but we came back and we made it 1-1 with a great goal. The difference was how we came out of the dressing room, pressed Chelsea and had fantastic movement.

"We totally deserve three points today."

The stats you need to know

Chelsea have conceded at least two goals in seven of their eight Premier League games this season (the other game was a 2-0 win against Arsenal)

Chelsea have conceded as many goals in their last four home league games (seven) as they had in the previous 17 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have eight points from eight games. The average finishing position from this start is 14th

This is Chelsea's lowest points total after eight games in a top-flight season since 1978-79 (four points), when a win earned two points. Chelsea were relegated that season

Chelsea did not have a shot in the second half until the 77th minute

Who's next?

Chelsea entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League on 17 October, when Southampton host Leicester.