Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored for the fifth straight game

Leicester moved up to fourth in the Premier League with a narrow victory over Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Canaries had most of the possession in the first half, but Leicester went ahead through striker Jamie Vardy's penalty after being brought down.

Jeffrey Schlupp put the Foxes in control by slotting in a second, before Norwich's Dieumerci Mbokani scored.

Nathan Redmond struck the post with a rising, angled drive in the closing minutes, but Leicester held on.

Despite a late flurry, the hosts - who slip to 13th place - were unable to find an equaliser and prevent their first defeat in five games in all competitions.

Ranieri's gamble

Claudio Ranieri bold decision to leave out Riyad Mahrez, one of Leicester's most influential players this term, met with murmurs of discontent before the game, but the Italian was rewarded for his bold move. The Algerian playmaker's mantle was assumed by Shinji Okazaki, who was a pest to the Norwich defence in tandem with Jamie Vardy.

The Japanese forward - signed from German Bundesliga club Mainz in the summer - could not polish his fine performance with a goal, heading over a cross inside the opening seven minutes and skidding a low shot narrowly wide.

But he was integral to a wonderful counter-attacking display from Leicester, who created a flurry of chances on the break. Vardy, Danny Drinkwater and Jeffrey Schlupp (twice) all spurned opportunities.

Blunt force

Norwich striker Dieumerci Mbokani (right) played 30 minutes and touched the ball in the box three times, compared to Cameron Jerome, who played 77 minutes and touched the ball in the area just once

It was a frustrating afternoon for Norwich, who enjoyed plenty of the ball and spent large swathes of the second half arrowing, looping and scuffing deliveries into the Leicester penalty area. For all that, though, they created precious few clear chances.

The introduction of striker Mbokani on the hour did, however, offer a reference point for those attacks and eased the burden on the hitherto isolated Cameron Jerome.

And the DR Congo striker's first goal for the club hauled the hosts back into the contest with 20 minutes remaining. Less than a minute after forcing a header against the crossbar, the 29-year-old - signed from Dinamo Kiev in August - was left unattended eight yards from goal to flick a deep cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

A series of increasingly frantic attacks followed, with Sebastien Bassong just failing to connect with a Robbie Brady cross, Redmond hitting the outside of an upright and Christian Fuchs deflecting another Redmond effort wide, having earlier headed unwittingly over his own crossbar.

History repeats itself

At a Carrow Road stadium bathed in Indian summer sun, the home side fell to their second home defeat of the campaign - in front of a record attendance of 27,067 for an all-seater match.

Norwich have now picked up maximum points in just one of their last six games, but have an opportunity to turn their form around when they face bottom side Newcastle at St James' Park in their next league game.

A record attendance at Carrow Road as an all-seater stadium witnessed Norwich's defeat to Leicester. The largest ever crowd there on standing terraces was 43,984 back in 1963, when Canaries fans also experienced defeat... to Leicester City

Leicester bounced back from last weekend's heavy defeat against Arsenal and have now lost just once in their last 10 Premier League games dating back to last season. The face Southampton, away, after the international break.

Man of the match - Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy played with two broken bones in his wrist but was not inhibited in the slightest. He scored one, would have had another but for a fine stoppage-time save by John Ruddy and caused Norwich problems throughout with his pace, movement and endeavour

What they said

Leicester winger Jeffrey Schlupp: "Everyone has seen that we don't lack the fight and team spirit. We can dig deep when we need to.

"We can adapt to any situation. Jamie Vardy up front terrorises the defenders. He is a pest and always in the defenders' faces."

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri: "We responded very well after our defeat against Arsenal. We showed good character and it was a good performance.

"We have 15 points, 25 less than we need to. After we get that, we will see what happens."

Norwich manager Alex Neil: "Today, for us in the way we played, it did not work. Our use of the ball was not good enough.

"The lads will be disappointed and did not do themselves justice in the first half. In the second, they tried but it is difficult being two goals down."

The stats you need to know

Leicester have won more penalties (4) than any other Premier League team this season

Leicester City have won 11 Premier League games since the start of April - only Manchester City (12) have more

Only two of Norwich's 17 shots in this game were on target