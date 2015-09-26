Irish Premiership: Cliftonville win at Ballinamallard

Media playback is not supported on this device Cliftonville's David McDaid celebrates with Stephen Garrett

Cliftonville made it three wins out of three under caretaker boss Gerard Lyttle by beating Ballinamallard United 2-0 at Ferney Park.

Stephen Garrett cut inside to score a superb right-foot shot from 25 yards to put the Reds ahead on eight minutes.

Ballinamallard went close to an equaliser in the 31st minute when Liam Martin's shot struck the crossbar.

Cliftonville went two up with a David McDaid penalty after Caoimhin Bonner had been impeded by Emmett Friars.

That came after 65 minutes and made sure Lyttle would keep his 100% record after a league win over Glentoran last weekend and Tuesday's County Antrim Shield victory at Ballyclare Comrades.

What they said

Cliftonville's Stephen Garrett: "In the first 30 minutes we came out of the blocks strongly but to be fair to Ballinamallard they came back into it.

"They hit the bar and gave us a bit of a fright, but we were happy with the majority of our performance.

"My goal came from nothing. I cut inside and there was not much on so I decided to let fly.

"As I hit it one of the lads should 'what are you doing' but thankfully it went in."