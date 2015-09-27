BBC Sport - FA Cup: Holbeach keeper scores overhead kick v Worcester City
FA Cup: Keeper scores overhead kick
Watch Holbeach goalkeeper Ricky Drury score a dramatic overhead equaliser with the last kick of his side's FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Worcester City.
The match finished 1-1, with the the replay due to take place at Aggborough on Tuesday.
Pictures courtesy of Worcester City FC TV.
Commentary from BBC Hereford & Worcester's Steve Carley.
