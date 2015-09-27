BBC Sport - FA Cup: Holbeach keeper scores overhead kick v Worcester City

FA Cup: Keeper scores overhead kick

Watch Holbeach goalkeeper Ricky Drury score a dramatic overhead equaliser with the last kick of his side's FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Worcester City.

The match finished 1-1, with the the replay due to take place at Aggborough on Tuesday.

Pictures courtesy of Worcester City FC TV.

Commentary from BBC Hereford & Worcester's Steve Carley.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

FA Cup: Keeper scores overhead kick

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'We can take off our hijabs and be free'

Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories