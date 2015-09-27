Photos from Irish Premiership matches

Glenavon goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey looks dejected after conceding a goal in his side's 4-3 defeat by Glenavon at Windsor Park
Andrew Waterworth celebrates after scoring one of his two goals for Linfield against Glenavon
Stephen Garrett was on target in Cliftonville's 2-0 win over Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park
Cliftonville goalscorer David McDaid challenges for possession with Ballinamallard's Colm McLaughlin
Calum Birney found the net twice in Glentoran's 4-2 comeback success over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park
Steven Gordon and Ryan Harpur keep their eyes on the ball during Glentoran's win over Dungannon Swifts
Conor McCloskey vies for possession with Matthew Snoddy as Crusaders thump Carrick Rangers 5-0 at Seaview
Paul Heatley scored four goals in Crusaders' 5-0 victory over Carrick which kept them within four points of leaders Linfield
Coleraine defenders Steven Douglas and Howard Beverland close in on Portadown striker Mark McAllister at Shamrock Park
Sammy Morrow turns to celebrate after scoring Coleraine's winning goal against Portadown
Sammy Morrow turns to celebrate after scoring Coleraine's 88th-minute winning goal against Portadown
Matthew Shevlin heads towards goal during Ballymena United's 2-1 victory over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown
Stephen Hughes of Warrenpoint Town in action against Ballymena United defender Jim Ervin
