Photos from Irish Premiership matches 27 Sep 2015 From the section Football Glenavon goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey looks dejected after conceding a goal in his side's 4-3 defeat by Glenavon at Windsor Park Andrew Waterworth celebrates after scoring one of his two goals for Linfield against Glenavon Stephen Garrett was on target in Cliftonville's 2-0 win over Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park Cliftonville goalscorer David McDaid challenges for possession with Ballinamallard's Colm McLaughlin Calum Birney found the net twice in Glentoran's 4-2 comeback success over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park Steven Gordon and Ryan Harpur keep their eyes on the ball during Glentoran's win over Dungannon Swifts Conor McCloskey vies for possession with Matthew Snoddy as Crusaders thump Carrick Rangers 5-0 at Seaview Paul Heatley scored four goals in Crusaders' 5-0 victory over Carrick which kept them within four points of leaders Linfield Coleraine defenders Steven Douglas and Howard Beverland close in on Portadown striker Mark McAllister at Shamrock Park Sammy Morrow turns to celebrate after scoring Coleraine's 88th-minute winning goal against Portadown Matthew Shevlin heads towards goal during Ballymena United's 2-1 victory over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown Stephen Hughes of Warrenpoint Town in action against Ballymena United defender Jim Ervin