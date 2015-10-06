EFL Trophy - Northern Second Round
Port Vale1Blackpool2

Port Vale v Blackpool

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 21Alnwick
  • 2Purkiss
  • 4StreeteSubstituted forMcGivernat 38'minutes
  • 6Duffy
  • 3DickinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 19Moore
  • 42Grant
  • 17BrownSubstituted forIkpeazuat 61'minutes
  • 27Andoh
  • 14DanielSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 77'minutes
  • 10Dodds

Substitutes

  • 5McGivern
  • 7Birchall
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 12Johnson
  • 20Leitch-Smith

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 24HighamBooked at 27mins
  • 5RobertsonBooked at 52mins
  • 15Aldred
  • 18Dunne
  • 7Rivers
  • 12Oliver
  • 22Cubero Loria
  • 21Osayi-SamuelBooked at 90mins
  • 20PatersonBooked at 23minsSubstituted forHerronat 67'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 17Thomas

Substitutes

  • 9Cullen
  • 10Redshaw
  • 13Boney
  • 14Herron
  • 30Wilson
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
2,720

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away11

