Port Vale v Blackpool
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 21Alnwick
- 2Purkiss
- 4StreeteSubstituted forMcGivernat 38'minutes
- 6Duffy
- 3DickinsonBooked at 90mins
- 19Moore
- 42Grant
- 17BrownSubstituted forIkpeazuat 61'minutes
- 27Andoh
- 14DanielSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 77'minutes
- 10Dodds
Substitutes
- 5McGivern
- 7Birchall
- 9Ikpeazu
- 12Johnson
- 20Leitch-Smith
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 24HighamBooked at 27mins
- 5RobertsonBooked at 52mins
- 15Aldred
- 18Dunne
- 7Rivers
- 12Oliver
- 22Cubero Loria
- 21Osayi-SamuelBooked at 90mins
- 20PatersonBooked at 23minsSubstituted forHerronat 67'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 17Thomas
Substitutes
- 9Cullen
- 10Redshaw
- 13Boney
- 14Herron
- 30Wilson
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 2,720
Match Stats
Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamBlackpool
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11