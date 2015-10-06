York City v Doncaster Rovers

YorkYork City2DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0
Line-ups
York
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Flinders
- 15Lowe
- 5McCombe
- 3Ilesanmi
- 2McCoy
- 4Berrett
- 10Penn
- 20Collins
- 13Straker
- 7CoulsonSubstituted forCarsonat 68'minutes
- 9OliverSubstituted forThompsonat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Carson
- 16Winfield
- 22Thompson
- 24Ingham
- 29Sinclair
Doncaster
Formation 4-5-1
- 12Stuckmann
- 31Horsfield
- 6Butler
- 20Taylor-Sinclair
- 3Evina
- 15N'Guessan
- 26Coppinger
- 7Wellens
- 29Middleton
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forMandevilleat 64'minutes
- 25AndersonSubstituted forForresterat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 10Forrester
- 18Keegan
- 21Mandeville
- 23Marosi
- 24McKay
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 1,627
Match Stats
Home TeamYorkAway TeamDoncaster
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11