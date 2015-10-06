Close menu
EFL Trophy
YorkYork City2DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0

York City v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

York

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Flinders
  • 15Lowe
  • 5McCombe
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 2McCoy
  • 4Berrett
  • 10Penn
  • 20Collins
  • 13Straker
  • 7CoulsonSubstituted forCarsonat 68'minutes
  • 9OliverSubstituted forThompsonat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Carson
  • 16Winfield
  • 22Thompson
  • 24Ingham
  • 29Sinclair

Doncaster

Formation 4-5-1

  • 12Stuckmann
  • 31Horsfield
  • 6Butler
  • 20Taylor-Sinclair
  • 3Evina
  • 15N'Guessan
  • 26Coppinger
  • 7Wellens
  • 29Middleton
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forMandevilleat 64'minutes
  • 25AndersonSubstituted forForresterat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 10Forrester
  • 18Keegan
  • 21Mandeville
  • 23Marosi
  • 24McKay
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
1,627

Match Stats

Home TeamYorkAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away11

