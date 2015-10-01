Liverpool 1-1 FC Sion

Adam Lallana's two goals this season have both come in the Europa League

Liverpool continued a stuttering start to their Europa League campaign as they drew with FC Sion at Anfield.

Adam Lallana gave the hosts a perfect start, scoring from close range after Divock Origi's cross despite appearing to be offside in the build-up.

The Swiss side drew level through Ebenezer Assifuah's cute finish.

Origi and Lallana were both denied by Sion goalkeeper Andris Vanins, as Liverpool recorded a second consecutive draw in Group B.

There was a smattering of boos at the final whistle after frustration mounted against a team who are mid-table in the Swiss Super League.

The Reds have scored more than one goal on only one occasion this term under Brendan Rodgers but, with two games against Russian side Rubin Kazan to come, the Liverpool boss will hope to achieve the victories they need to take charge of what appears to be a relatively easy group.

Playing in a 3-5-2 formation, Liverpool paid for their profligacy and with seven changes to the team after the Premier League win over Aston Villa last Saturday, there were times when Sion, led by the pace and strength of Assifuah, threatened Liverpool's back-line.

Origi set up Lallana's goal but could have scored twice himself in the second half from good chances

Which fringe players staked their claim?

Rodgers stuck to his preferred policy of selecting fringe players and youngsters for the Europa League, with Sunday's Merseyside derby also influencing his thinking.

Daniel Sturridge was among those rested, allowing £10m Belgium international striker Origi the chance to make an impression. He set up Lallana's goal and although he was twice denied by the impressive Vanins, he showed signs he could be finding his feet after a hesitant start to his Anfield career, having been on loan at Lille last season.

Danny Ings partnered the 20-year-old up front and was effervescent on the day he received his first call-up to the England squad, while Lallana showed some nice touches and took his goal well.

Jordan Rossiter continued in midfield after playing in the opening group game in Bordeaux, and was steady alongside Joe Allen.

Ebenezer Assifuah was a persistent threat to Liverpool and could have grabbed another goal

Did the system work?

Liverpool created plenty of chances and, had Origi been more ruthless, they would have sealed a comfortable victory.

Other problems came in defence as Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Ibe started at wing-back, with Joe Gomez, Kolo Toure and Emre Can making up a back three.

Clyne gave the ball away for the equaliser, with Xavier Kouassi finding Assifuah with a diagonal ball, which caught out Ibe on the left.

But Liverpool looked more solid when Clyne was replaced by Alberto Moreno at half-time, with Ibe switching to the right wing-back position.

The introduction of Philippe Coutinho after 61 minutes gave the hosts some extra guile up front, and although Liverpool are now five games unbeaten there is a still a feeling that without Sturridge and the injured Christian Benteke they are lacking firepower.

Man of the match: Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana impressed with his goal and staked a claim for a place in the Merseyside derby on Sunday

Manager reaction

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers: "The result was disappointing considering the number of chances we created. We worked well and had a good start but gave away a disappointing goal. The players worked hard but we couldn't score the goals. You have to be clinical.

"We scored a good first goal. They weren't half chances, they were good chances and you have to score them at this level. We have to win a game like that."

Stats you need to know

The last seven goals Liverpool have scored in all competitions have come from English players (Danny Ings, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Daniel Sturridge).