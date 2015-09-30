Celtic v Fenerbahce: World-class duo don't scare Kris Commons

Van Persie (right) and Nani moved to Turkey over the summer

Kris Commons is full of admiration for Robin van Persie and Nani but the Celtic midfielder insists he is not fazed by big-spending Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side are in Glasgow for Thursday's Europa League tie.

On Van Persie and Nani, Commons said: "They have been at the top of their game for a long time and proved they are world-class players.

"We're going to come up against a very strong team but I wouldn't say we're scared of any individual."

The former Manchester United duo moved to Istanbul over the summer, joining a squad packed full of internationals.

And Commons has first-hand experience of both opponents.

The 32-year-old Celtic playmaker faced up to Nani during his Derby County days and experienced the abilities of Netherlands forward Van Persie on international duty with Scotland six years ago.

"We've seen footage of them in the last couple of days and they've still got the business," added Commons.

"It will be very difficult challenge. I regard this group as a Champions League group.

"It's full of top quality European players. When they put their starting eleven out you will see some household names but if we put our mind to it we'll give them a good game.

"We're a strong team at home, our form shows that."

Van Persie played at Celtic Park for Arsenal in 2009

Fenerbahce opened the tournament with a surprise home defeat to Molde, while Celtic picked up a point at Ajax.

And Van Persie has been used a substitute in recent weeks following criticism from manager Vitor Pereira.

However, Celtic boss Ronny Deila is choosing to ignore reports of a rift between coach and player.

"There are a lot of rumours in football," said the Norwegian.

"We have to focus on what we are going to do to cause Fenerbahce problems and they have to deal with what they have to deal with.

"What we know about Fenerbahce is that when they are playing at their best they are a very good team and Van Persie is a fantastic player and goal scorer as well.

"He has been in and out of the team lately but he has scored when he has come on and everybody knows he is quality, a top striker.

"We know they have a lot of quality players and they are a good team when they are playing at their best but we also see weaknesses that we can exploit."