Manchester City's Edin Dzeko is on a season-long loan with AS Roma in Italy

Euro 2016 qualifiers: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Wales Venue: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Saturday, 10 October Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and online

Bosnia-Herzegovina expect striker Edin Dzeko to be fit to face Wales in Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifier.

Dzeko, 29, was initially ruled out for four weeks after twisting his knee in Roma's 5-1 over Carpi on 27 September.

But Bosnia assistant coach Dragan Peric said: "We hope Dzeko will be ready.

"He was due a check-up in Rome on Tuesday which included training with the ball and as far as we know, he will be at the staff's disposal for the Wales match."

The former Manchester City player, who is expected to join up with the national squad on Wednesday, has scored seven of Bosnia's 12 goals in the qualifying campaign. They are currently fourth in Group B, battling against Israel and Cyprus to clinch a play-off place by finishing in third place.

The home side will be without suspended Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic for Saturday and the following trip to Cyprus on Tuesday in the group's final game.

Besic was sent off in September's 3-0 win over Andorra.

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been included in Mehmed Badarevi's squad.

A draw for Wales against Bosnia in Zenica would see Chris Coleman's side qualify for the Euro 2016 finals in France.

Bosnia-Herzegovina squad

Asmir Begovic (Chelsea), Ibrahim Šehi (Qaraba), Jasmin Buri (Lech Poznan),Toni Šunji (VfB Stuttgart), Ognjen Vranješ (Gaziantepspor), Emir Spahi (Hamburger SV), Ermin Biaki (Hoffenheim), Mensur Mujda (Freiburg), Sead Kolašinac (Schalke 04), Edin Cocali (Mechelen), Ervin Zukanovi (Sampdoria), Marin Anii (Astana), Miralem Pjani (Roma), Srdjan Grahovac (Rapid Wien), Anel Hadi (Sturm Graz), Stojan Vranješ (Legia Warszawa), Haris Medunjanin Deportivo La Coruna), Tino Sven Suši (Hajduk Split), Semir Štili (APOEL), Senad Luli (Lazio), Sejad Salihovi (Guizhou Rehne), Edin Viša (stanbul Baakehir), Ermin Zec (Qäbälä), Izet Hajrovi (Eibar), Edin Deko (AS Roma), Armin Hodi (Dinamo Zagreb), Riad Baji (Konyaspor), Milan Djuri (Cesena), Vedad Ibiševi (Hertha Berlin)