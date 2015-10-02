Euro 2016: Chris Coleman wants 'last push' from Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device We’ve got to finish it off - Coleman

Euro 2016 qualifiers: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina Venue: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica Date: Saturday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online

Wales manager Chris Coleman wants a big finish from his players as they bid to secure their place at next year's European Championship finals.

Coleman's team are top of Group B and need one point to qualify for the Euro 2016 finals in France.

They face Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica on Saturday, 10 October and host Andorra at Cardiff City Stadium on the following Tuesday.

"It's in our hands so we've got to finish it off," said Coleman.

Forward Gareth Bale has been named in the squad despite missing Real Madrid's last four games with a calf injury, but is set to return against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen and Crystal Palace's Joe Ledley are also included having recovered from injury.

Wales have not featured at the finals of a major tournament since the 1958 World Cup and Coleman is well aware of the significance of qualification.

Wales in a great position

"When you stop and think about it, it can be a bit daunting," added Coleman.

"It's a great position to be in and I've said all along that with every game that passes and every time we win the pressure becomes bigger.

"But we've put ourselves in this position so this is the last push.

"I can't emphasise enough the importance of us maintaining what we've been doing and that's performing."

'It's all about Bosnia'

Coleman says Wales must be focused on the game in Bosnia before turning their attention to the final qualifier at home to group minnows Andorra.

"We've got to keep our eye on the job in hand," added Coleman.

"We've got absolutely no interest in Andorra until the final whistle out in Bosnia.

"It's all about Bosnia and getting three points and showing everyone what it means to us to represent Wales."