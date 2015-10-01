Jamie Vardy: Leicester striker playing despite broken wrist

Vardy (left) is in the England squad for Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been playing with a broken wrist because he does not want his run of good form to end, says manager Claudio Ranieri.

Vardy, 28, is the Premier League's top scorer with six goals and was named in the latest England squad on Thursday.

"He has two broken bones but the medical staff have done very well to treat it," said Ranieri.

"A lot of players want to play on when they feel good. We agree as long as he is safe, then for us it is OK."

Vardy, who scored twice in Leicester's 5-2 defeat by Arsenal, injured his wrist the 3-2 win against Aston Villa on 13 September.

Ranieri added the striker would be fit to play in Leicester's next match, away to Norwich City on Saturday.