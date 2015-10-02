David Beckham: Sir Alex Ferguson to manage former England captain

David Beckham made 394 United appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson before he was sold to Real Madrid in 2003

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson will manage a Great Britain and Ireland XI captained by David Beckham in a charity match next month.

The team will take on a World XI captained by France legend Zinedine Zidane at Old Trafford on 14 November.

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti will manage the World XI, while Italian Pierluigi Collina will referee the match.

Money raised from ticket sales will be donated to children's charity Unicef.

Ferguson, 73, retired in 2013, having won 38 trophies during 26 years in charge at Old Trafford.

Former England captain Beckham made 394 appearances over an 11-year period for United under Ferguson before he was sold to Real Madrid in 2003, four months after the Scot accidentally kicked a boot that struck the ex-Old Trafford midfielder above the left eye.

Ferguson was also critical of his Beckham in his autobiography, but Beckham told BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw that he had personally called the Scot to ask him to take part.

"Everyone knows I retired three years ago and I never thought I'd be getting my boots out again and playing," said Beckham. "Football is such a powerful tool and to have Zidane on the field, Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti in the stands, I think people are going to love it."

The 40-year-old, a Unicef ambassador, added: "This match gives me the perfect opportunity to raise awareness and vital funds to help reach the children who need it most."