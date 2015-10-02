Scottish Gossip: Efe Ambrose warning, interest in Motherwell post

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Ronny Deila warns Efe Ambrose he must keep his concentration after the defender's blunder proved pivotal in Celtic letting slip a two-goal lead against Fenerbahce. (Various)

Kris Commons, who scored in the 2-2 Europa League draw, refuses to blame team-mate Ambrose, saying "mistakes happen". (Daily Record)

John Hughes is urging Inverness CT to end speculation linking him with the Dundee United manager's job by extending his contract. (Daily Mail)

Hughes was allowed to miss yesterday's SFA disciplinary hearing at Hampden because he had a dental appointment. He will need to explain comments about referee Andrew Dallas in a fortnight's time. (Daily Mail)

Former Huddersfield and Birmingham manager Lee Clark declares an interest in taking over at Motherwell. (Daily Express)

Dutchman Marinus Dijkhuizen, recently sacked by Brentford, is also keen on the vacancy at Fir Park. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Motherwell are mourning the loss of former full-back Joe Wark, who died yesterday aged 67. (Various)

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald admits he is feeling the heat after seeing fellow Premiership managers Jackie McNamara and Ian Baraclough lose their jobs. (Various)

Archibald is still seeking his first league win of the season

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will continue to rotate his squad as the Dons look to return to winning ways at home to St Johnstone on Saturday. (Various)

Former Aberdeen assistant boss Archie Knox reckons a title win this season would be a "phenomenal achievement" and thinks McInnes has a squad good enough to challenge Celtic. (Sun)

Hibernian head coach Alan Stubbs says he has not been approached by Dundee United and that he has "a job to do" at Easter Road. (Scotsman)

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan is facing five weeks on the sidelines after breaking a bone in his foot. (Daily Express)

Raith Rovers are hopeful of arranging a deal for former Hibs and Dundee United midfielder Scott Robertson. The 30-year-old has been training with the Kirkcaldy side since he cut short a move to Romania. (Daily Express)

Falkirk boss Peter Houston believes his side can end Rangers' winning league run on Saturday - just as they did against Championship high-fliers Hearts last year. (Daily Record)

Scotland winger Ikechi Anya has signed a new five-year contract at Watford. (Various)

Scotland fans face the prospect of being breathalysed ahead of the Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar in Portugal, with local police setting the limit for admission at the drink-driving level. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland skipper Greig Laidlaw slams suggestions that head coach Vern Cotter has chosen a second string side to take on South Africa in the World Cup tomorrow. (Various)

David Drysdale opened with a round of 68 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - just six days after walking on crutches following a calf muscle tear. (Daily Mail)