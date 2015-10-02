Plymouth Argyle: Derek Adams impressed by impact of signings

Graham Carey has scored five goals for Plymouth Argyle since joining in the summer

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has hailed the impact his new signings have made this season.

Graham Carey and Jake Jervis have scored 12 goals between them in all competitions, while Gregg Wylde has impressed on the left wing.

"Graham's scored five goals this season and Jake Jervis has scored seven, so both of them have come in and performed well," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's the same with Gregg Wylde, he's created goals in the last two games."

Adams, who also joined the club in the summer following John Sheridan's resignation, says the fact that all three have settled into life in Devon is a major factor in their good form.

"They've come in and hit the ground running," he said.

"Their families are down here, they've moved into their homes and settled into the area very well.

"But you have to settle into the football club first and everybody around the football club has made them more than welcome and that's helped them."

The trio all moved to Argyle from Scottish clubs, as did Adams whose last job was with Ross County.

Wylde says those links north of the border have also helped the new signings feel at home.

"It's gelled quite quickly, we know each other from Scotland, Graham and Jake were at Ross County and the manager is from Scotland," he said.

"We've got a group of players that can play an attacking role, not just then front three, so I think it's going quite well at the moment."