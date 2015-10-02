Adam Chicksen: Brighton defender joins Leyton Orient on loan

Sean Scannell and Adam Chicksen
Adam Chicksen (right) has made 15 appearances since joining Brighton in 2013

League Two side Leyton Orient have signed Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Chicksen on a one-month loan deal.

The 24-year-old left-back joined Albion in 2013 but has not featured this term.

Chicksen, who had a loan spells with the O's in 2012 during his time at MK Dons, is eligible to make his debut against Notts County on Saturday.

"Adam has played a large number of games in League One and has plenty of experience under his belt," Orient head coach Ian Hendon told the club website.

Chicksen, who has made a total of 15 appearances for the Seagulls, had loan spells at Gillingham and Fleetwood last season.

