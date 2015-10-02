Adam Chicksen: Brighton defender joins Leyton Orient on loan

Adam Chicksen (right) has made 15 appearances since joining Brighton in 2013

League Two side Leyton Orient have signed Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Chicksen on a one-month loan deal.

The 24-year-old left-back joined Albion in 2013 but has not featured this term.

Chicksen, who had a loan spells with the O's in 2012 during his time at MK Dons, is eligible to make his debut against Notts County on Saturday.

"Adam has played a large number of games in League One and has plenty of experience under his belt," Orient head coach Ian Hendon told the club website.

Chicksen, who has made a total of 15 appearances for the Seagulls, had loan spells at Gillingham and Fleetwood last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.