Oxford United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

From the section

George Baldock scored the only goal of the game as Oxford beat Wimbledon

Oxford recorded their fourth successive victory in all competitions after a late goal from George Baldock proved enough to beat Wimbledon in League Two.

Wimbledon created early chances, with Adebayo Azeez having efforts blocked by keeper Sam Slocombe and Jake Wright.

Dons substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa fired over before Oxford midfielder Liam Sercombe's shot hit the bar.

Baldock finally broke the deadlock from 25 yards, his shot flying past keeper James Shea into the corner of the net.

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC Radio London:

Media playback is not supported on this device Neal Ardley on Oxford v AFC Wimbledon

"I thought it was a scrappy game, I didn't think either team controlled it or dominated.

"Probably the most disappointing part for me was that we've looked really good going forward over the last few weeks and today I didn't think we had any sort of edge to us going forward.

"All in all, it's just that overriding feeing that we didn't really do enough.

"If we'd got a point, I'd have been satisfied with the point but not perhaps the overall performance."