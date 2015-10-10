Match ends, Oxford United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Oxford United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon
Oxford recorded their fourth successive victory in all competitions after a late goal from George Baldock proved enough to beat Wimbledon in League Two.
Wimbledon created early chances, with Adebayo Azeez having efforts blocked by keeper Sam Slocombe and Jake Wright.
Dons substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa fired over before Oxford midfielder Liam Sercombe's shot hit the bar.
Baldock finally broke the deadlock from 25 yards, his shot flying past keeper James Shea into the corner of the net.
AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC Radio London:
"I thought it was a scrappy game, I didn't think either team controlled it or dominated.
"Probably the most disappointing part for me was that we've looked really good going forward over the last few weeks and today I didn't think we had any sort of edge to us going forward.
"All in all, it's just that overriding feeing that we didn't really do enough.
"If we'd got a point, I'd have been satisfied with the point but not perhaps the overall performance."
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Slocombe
- 2Baldock
- 5MullinsBooked at 90mins
- 6Wright
- 3SkarzBooked at 67mins
- 4RoofeSubstituted forHobanat 85'minutes
- 8Sercombe
- 18Lundstram
- 16Graham
- 10HyltonSubstituted forMacDonaldat 64'minutes
- 20Taylor
Substitutes
- 9Hoban
- 11MacDonald
- 14Ruffels
- 27George
- 33Dunkley
- 34Stevens
- 35Carroll
Wimbledon
- 1Shea
- 2Fuller
- 6Robinson
- 12MeadesBooked at 62mins
- 18AjayiSubstituted forOsborneat 26'minutes
- 4Bulman
- 8Reeves
- 17Barcham
- 11RiggBooked at 45mins
- 14AzeezSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 54'minutes
- 33TaylorSubstituted forElliottat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kennedy
- 7Francomb
- 9Elliott
- 10Akinfenwa
- 22Osborne
- 24McDonnell
- 28Toonga
- Referee:
- Fred Graham
- Attendance:
- 6,301
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John Lundstram.
Attempt blocked. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by George Baldock.
Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
John Mullins (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Mullins (Oxford United).
Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Taylor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Pat Hoban (Oxford United).
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Pat Hoban replaces Kemar Roofe.
John Mullins (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon).
Goal!
Goal! Oxford United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0. George Baldock (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Oxford United).
Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by George Baldock.
Attempt missed. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John Mullins.
Attempt missed. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tom Elliott replaces Lyle Taylor.
Jordan Graham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Joe Skarz (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Lundstram (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).
Ryan Taylor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt saved. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Alexander MacDonald replaces Danny Hylton because of an injury.
Booking
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Graham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.