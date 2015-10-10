League Two
Oxford Utd1Wimbledon0

Oxford United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

George Baldock
George Baldock scored the only goal of the game as Oxford beat Wimbledon

Oxford recorded their fourth successive victory in all competitions after a late goal from George Baldock proved enough to beat Wimbledon in League Two.

Wimbledon created early chances, with Adebayo Azeez having efforts blocked by keeper Sam Slocombe and Jake Wright.

Dons substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa fired over before Oxford midfielder Liam Sercombe's shot hit the bar.

Baldock finally broke the deadlock from 25 yards, his shot flying past keeper James Shea into the corner of the net.

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC Radio London:

"I thought it was a scrappy game, I didn't think either team controlled it or dominated.

"Probably the most disappointing part for me was that we've looked really good going forward over the last few weeks and today I didn't think we had any sort of edge to us going forward.

"All in all, it's just that overriding feeing that we didn't really do enough.

"If we'd got a point, I'd have been satisfied with the point but not perhaps the overall performance."

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Baldock
  • 5MullinsBooked at 90mins
  • 6Wright
  • 3SkarzBooked at 67mins
  • 4RoofeSubstituted forHobanat 85'minutes
  • 8Sercombe
  • 18Lundstram
  • 16Graham
  • 10HyltonSubstituted forMacDonaldat 64'minutes
  • 20Taylor

Substitutes

  • 9Hoban
  • 11MacDonald
  • 14Ruffels
  • 27George
  • 33Dunkley
  • 34Stevens
  • 35Carroll

Wimbledon

  • 1Shea
  • 2Fuller
  • 6Robinson
  • 12MeadesBooked at 62mins
  • 18AjayiSubstituted forOsborneat 26'minutes
  • 4Bulman
  • 8Reeves
  • 17Barcham
  • 11RiggBooked at 45mins
  • 14AzeezSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 54'minutes
  • 33TaylorSubstituted forElliottat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kennedy
  • 7Francomb
  • 9Elliott
  • 10Akinfenwa
  • 22Osborne
  • 24McDonnell
  • 28Toonga
Referee:
Fred Graham
Attendance:
6,301

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.

Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John Lundstram.

Attempt blocked. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by George Baldock.

Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

John Mullins (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by John Mullins (Oxford United).

Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ryan Taylor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Pat Hoban (Oxford United).

Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Pat Hoban replaces Kemar Roofe.

John Mullins (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon).

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0. George Baldock (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Oxford United).

Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by George Baldock.

Attempt missed. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John Mullins.

Attempt missed. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tom Elliott replaces Lyle Taylor.

Jordan Graham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Joe Skarz (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Lundstram (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).

Ryan Taylor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt saved. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Alexander MacDonald replaces Danny Hylton because of an injury.

Booking

Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan Graham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth126512011923
2Plymouth11722189923
3Oxford Utd12651179823
4Mansfield126422091122
5Accrington126421711622
6Wycombe11632168821
7Leyton Orient126332216621
8Northampton126331814421
9Carlisle125432222019
10Luton125342216618
11Morecambe125252323017
12Exeter115241616017
13Bristol Rovers115151412216
14Wimbledon124441314-116
15Notts County114251619-314
16Cambridge123541518-314
17Hartlepool124171219-713
18Crawley123361319-612
19York122551417-311
20Barnet123181422-810
21Yeovil122371320-79
22Stevenage112361118-79
23Dag & Red121561423-98
24Newport12138722-156
View full League Two table

