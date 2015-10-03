Last updated on .From the section Football

Referee John McKendrick had words with Peter Houston (left)

Falkirk manager Peter Houston says he has been reported to the Scottish FA by referee John McKendrick for foul language after the 3-1 loss to Rangers.

Houston was furious after the referee awarded a free-kick to Rangers from which James Tavernier scored to put Rangers 2-1 ahead.

The Falkirk manager was adamant that Tom Taiwo won the ball in the challenge with Nicky Law.

"I went into the referee. He's reported me to the association," he said.

"I asked the question and he told me the Falkirk player won the ball and then he's gone through the Rangers player. That's not how it happened.

"The Falkirk player won the ball and the momentum of the Rangers player saw him jump into the Falkirk player, which meant it should have been a free-kick to Falkirk.

"I just feel that today the Falkirk team were let down by the officials."

Houston said Rangers' management team was unhappy at the referee during the first half.

"At half-time, the Rangers back room team were getting on him for giving them nothing," he said.

Mark Warburton praised his players, including captain Lee Wallace

"Maybe there was a couple of times where that was the case, but today - in my opinion - I think he has been influenced by them and I think that's cost us today, at least a point."

Rangers manager Mark Warburton thought there were curious calls - which went against both sides - throughout the match.

"I think there had been some contentious decisions all afternoon - Peter and I would both agree with that," he said when asked about the free-kick in question.

"But that one went our way. There were a few shockers before that, but that one went our way.

"And Tavernier, we know he's dangerous. He practices all week, he's done very well and he gets his reward and then Lee Wallace the left-full back gets his reward, so delighted for the pair of them."

Warburton hailed his players for a ninth league win in a row that means his side have now defeated every side in the Championship.

"I think it's a great achievement by the players," he said. "They've faced a lot of challenges in the early part of this season.

"They've risen to them and it's pleasing, so it's 27 points and we're looking forward to giving the boys three or four days off."