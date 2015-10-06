Torquay United: Dan Butler brings balance to midfield - Nicholson

Dan Butler had already been used in various roles on the left flank before his move to midfield

Torquay United player-manager Kevin Nicholson says Dan Butler provides some balance to his midfield.

Butler has played predominantly as a left wing-back this season but operated as a central midfielder in the Devon side's 2-0 defeat by Aldershot.

That allowed Nicholson to come in at left-back for his first game in charge of the National League side.

"He went in there because he's got a good left foot and I wanted a bit of balance," Nicholson told BBC Devon.

"He's a good footballer and he's got legs. I thought he did very well."

The Gulls are in the relegation zone and host Dover on Tuesday night having gone 11 matches without a victory.

Butler, 21, joined Torquay in the summer and has started every game this season.

"I thought him and Hes (Simon Heslop) worked really hard and were pretty good on the ball," added Nicholson.

"We had a plan to try to get an out-ball and that worked pretty well. I was happy with Butler, I thought he put in a shift."