Women's Super League One champions Chelsea Ladies say they will not celebrate their first ever league crown until after their forthcoming Champions League matches.
Winger Gemma Davison and midfielder Millie Bright speak to BBC London's Anjana Gadgil after Sunday's 4-0 win over Sunderland, which secured the title.
Chelsea host Scottish champions Glasgow City in the first leg of their Champions League round of 32 tie on Thursday.