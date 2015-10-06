BBC Sport - Chelsea Ladies: European debut puts champions' party on hold

Chelsea party on hold for Europe

Women's Super League One champions Chelsea Ladies say they will not celebrate their first ever league crown until after their forthcoming Champions League matches.

Winger Gemma Davison and midfielder Millie Bright speak to BBC London's Anjana Gadgil after Sunday's 4-0 win over Sunderland, which secured the title.

Chelsea host Scottish champions Glasgow City in the first leg of their Champions League round of 32 tie on Thursday.

Top Stories