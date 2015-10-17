Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Inverness CT 0.
Kilmarnock 2-0 Inverness CT
A goal in either half from Greg Kiltie and Josh Magennis sealed victory for an incisive Kilmarnock over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Rugby Park.
After Caley Thistle missed early headed chances, Kitlie swept home a low drive from outside the area on the stroke of half-time.
Magennis combined well with Kallum Higginbotham to power home a second.
This was Killie's first clean sheet of the season, as they leapfrog Motherwell into 9th place in the league table.
The visitors were much stronger in the early period of the first half putting the home defence under pressure.
Both Danny Devine and Ross Draper should have at least hit the target with close-range headers but on both occasions they nodded over.
It was midway through the half before Kilmarnock had their first serious attempt on the ICT goal; Craig Slater found space around 22 yards from goal but fired just over.
Josh Meekings was next to try his luck on the Killie goal but Jamie MacDonald saved the defender's header with ease.
A few minutes before the break there was a warning for Caley Thistle when Higginbotham and Magennis linked up before a last-ditch block by Meekings saved the day.
But there was little they could do when Kilmarnock took the lead in stoppage time.
The away defence failed to clear their lines and Greg Kiltie guided the ball home from around 25 yards from goal to put the home side one up.
Caley Thistle began the second half well and Ryan Christie was denied an equaliser thanks to a terrific fingertip save by MacDonald.
But number two for Kilmarnock came 20 minutes into the second half.
Higginbotham played in Magennis who on the angle from 12 yards out fired the ball beyond Fon-Williams and into the net.
The visitors substitute Andrea Mutumbo almost reduced the deficit when managing to avoid the attentions of two Kilmarnock defenders but his shot at the near post was pushed wide by MacDonald.
Craig Slater came within inches of scoring a third for the home side late on, after Magennis set him up with a backheel, but his rasping effort whistled narrowly across the face of goal.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 21MacDonald
- 14O'Hara
- 26Balatoni
- 5Findlay
- 3Smith
- 19Slater
- 22McHattie
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forFrizzellat 90'minutes
- 23KiltieSubstituted forObadeyiat 83'minutes
- 11Higginbotham
- 28MagennisSubstituted forBoydat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 4Hamill
- 6Connolly
- 9Boyd
- 16Obadeyi
- 18Ashcroft
- 39Frizzell
Inverness CT
- 25Fon Williams
- 2RavenSubstituted forSutherlandat 81'minutes
- 14Devine
- 6Meekings
- 3Tremarco
- 8DraperSubstituted forVigursat 45'minutes
- 19WilliamsSubstituted forMbuyi-Mutomboat 54'minutes
- 20Polworth
- 22Christie
- 16Tansey
- 39StoreyBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 15Wedderburn
- 17Horner
- 27Vigurs
- 28Mbuyi-Mutombo
- 37Sutherland
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 3,234
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Inverness CT 0.
Tope Obadeyi (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Adam Frizzell replaces Rory McKenzie.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Alisdair Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Smith (Kilmarnock).
Ryan Christie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kris Boyd replaces Josh Magennis.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Tope Obadeyi replaces Greg Kiltie.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Alisdair Sutherland replaces David Raven.
Foul by Craig Slater (Kilmarnock).
Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Booking
Miles Storey (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark O'Hara (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Miles Storey (Inverness CT).
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Inverness CT 0. Josh Magennis (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Kallum Higginbotham.
Hand ball by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Kallum Higginbotham (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo replaces Danny Williams.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Danny Williams (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Smith (Kilmarnock).
Second Half
Second Half begins Kilmarnock 1, Inverness CT 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Iain Vigurs replaces Ross Draper because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Inverness CT 0.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Inverness CT 0. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Foul by Steven Smith (Kilmarnock).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.