Kilmarnock 2-0 Inverness CT

Greg Kiltie scored for Kilmarnock on the stroke of half-time

A goal in either half from Greg Kiltie and Josh Magennis sealed victory for an incisive Kilmarnock over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Rugby Park.

After Caley Thistle missed early headed chances, Kitlie swept home a low drive from outside the area on the stroke of half-time.

Magennis combined well with Kallum Higginbotham to power home a second.

This was Killie's first clean sheet of the season, as they leapfrog Motherwell into 9th place in the league table.

The visitors were much stronger in the early period of the first half putting the home defence under pressure.

Both Danny Devine and Ross Draper should have at least hit the target with close-range headers but on both occasions they nodded over.

It was midway through the half before Kilmarnock had their first serious attempt on the ICT goal; Craig Slater found space around 22 yards from goal but fired just over.

Josh Meekings was next to try his luck on the Killie goal but Jamie MacDonald saved the defender's header with ease.

A few minutes before the break there was a warning for Caley Thistle when Higginbotham and Magennis linked up before a last-ditch block by Meekings saved the day.

But there was little they could do when Kilmarnock took the lead in stoppage time.

Josh Magennis fires home a second goal for Kilmarnock

The away defence failed to clear their lines and Greg Kiltie guided the ball home from around 25 yards from goal to put the home side one up.

Caley Thistle began the second half well and Ryan Christie was denied an equaliser thanks to a terrific fingertip save by MacDonald.

But number two for Kilmarnock came 20 minutes into the second half.

Higginbotham played in Magennis who on the angle from 12 yards out fired the ball beyond Fon-Williams and into the net.

The visitors substitute Andrea Mutumbo almost reduced the deficit when managing to avoid the attentions of two Kilmarnock defenders but his shot at the near post was pushed wide by MacDonald.

Craig Slater came within inches of scoring a third for the home side late on, after Magennis set him up with a backheel, but his rasping effort whistled narrowly across the face of goal.