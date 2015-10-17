Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock2Inverness CT0

Kilmarnock 2-0 Inverness CT

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

Greg Kiltie and Liam Polworth
Greg Kiltie scored for Kilmarnock on the stroke of half-time

A goal in either half from Greg Kiltie and Josh Magennis sealed victory for an incisive Kilmarnock over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Rugby Park.

After Caley Thistle missed early headed chances, Kitlie swept home a low drive from outside the area on the stroke of half-time.

Magennis combined well with Kallum Higginbotham to power home a second.

This was Killie's first clean sheet of the season, as they leapfrog Motherwell into 9th place in the league table.

The visitors were much stronger in the early period of the first half putting the home defence under pressure.

Both Danny Devine and Ross Draper should have at least hit the target with close-range headers but on both occasions they nodded over.

It was midway through the half before Kilmarnock had their first serious attempt on the ICT goal; Craig Slater found space around 22 yards from goal but fired just over.

Josh Meekings was next to try his luck on the Killie goal but Jamie MacDonald saved the defender's header with ease.

A few minutes before the break there was a warning for Caley Thistle when Higginbotham and Magennis linked up before a last-ditch block by Meekings saved the day.

But there was little they could do when Kilmarnock took the lead in stoppage time.

Josh Magennis scores for Kilmarnock
Josh Magennis fires home a second goal for Kilmarnock

The away defence failed to clear their lines and Greg Kiltie guided the ball home from around 25 yards from goal to put the home side one up.

Caley Thistle began the second half well and Ryan Christie was denied an equaliser thanks to a terrific fingertip save by MacDonald.

But number two for Kilmarnock came 20 minutes into the second half.

Higginbotham played in Magennis who on the angle from 12 yards out fired the ball beyond Fon-Williams and into the net.

The visitors substitute Andrea Mutumbo almost reduced the deficit when managing to avoid the attentions of two Kilmarnock defenders but his shot at the near post was pushed wide by MacDonald.

Craig Slater came within inches of scoring a third for the home side late on, after Magennis set him up with a backheel, but his rasping effort whistled narrowly across the face of goal.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 21MacDonald
  • 14O'Hara
  • 26Balatoni
  • 5Findlay
  • 3Smith
  • 19Slater
  • 22McHattie
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forFrizzellat 90'minutes
  • 23KiltieSubstituted forObadeyiat 83'minutes
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 28MagennisSubstituted forBoydat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 4Hamill
  • 6Connolly
  • 9Boyd
  • 16Obadeyi
  • 18Ashcroft
  • 39Frizzell

Inverness CT

  • 25Fon Williams
  • 2RavenSubstituted forSutherlandat 81'minutes
  • 14Devine
  • 6Meekings
  • 3Tremarco
  • 8DraperSubstituted forVigursat 45'minutes
  • 19WilliamsSubstituted forMbuyi-Mutomboat 54'minutes
  • 20Polworth
  • 22Christie
  • 16Tansey
  • 39StoreyBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 15Wedderburn
  • 17Horner
  • 27Vigurs
  • 28Mbuyi-Mutombo
  • 37Sutherland
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
3,234

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Inverness CT 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Inverness CT 0.

Tope Obadeyi (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Adam Frizzell replaces Rory McKenzie.

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Alisdair Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Smith (Kilmarnock).

Ryan Christie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kris Boyd replaces Josh Magennis.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Tope Obadeyi replaces Greg Kiltie.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Alisdair Sutherland replaces David Raven.

Foul by Craig Slater (Kilmarnock).

Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Booking

Miles Storey (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark O'Hara (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Miles Storey (Inverness CT).

Goal!

Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Inverness CT 0. Josh Magennis (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Kallum Higginbotham.

Hand ball by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

Kallum Higginbotham (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo replaces Danny Williams.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

Danny Williams (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Smith (Kilmarnock).

Second Half

Second Half begins Kilmarnock 1, Inverness CT 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Iain Vigurs replaces Ross Draper because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Inverness CT 0.

Goal!

Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Inverness CT 0. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Foul by Steven Smith (Kilmarnock).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic118212691726
2Aberdeen118031712524
3Ross County115331812618
4Hearts105231714317
5Hamilton115241513217
6Dundee114431719-216
7St Johnstone114252219314
8Inverness CT113441114-313
9Kilmarnock113351220-812
10Motherwell11317814-610
11Partick Thistle11236814-69
12Dundee Utd10127920-115
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

