Memphis Depay and Robin van Persie in training ground bust-up

Memphis Depay (left) joined United for £31m this summer, a month after Robin van Persie left the club

Manchester United's Memphis Depay has been involved in a confrontation with Robin van Persie during a Netherlands training session.

Dutch boss Danny Blind confirmed the incident - which occurred before Saturday's 2-1 win over Kazakhstan - but played down its severity.

Quoted by www.telegraaf.nl, Blind said: "There are sometimes situations in training where players think different.

"Then you talk about it. That's what happened and then it's over."

Blind, whose son Daley is a team-mate of Depay's at United, also stressed the episode had had no part in his decision to leave Van Persie out of his starting XI for the Kazakhstan game.

Former United and Arsenal striker Van Persie, 32, is his country's all-time top-scorer with 49 goals in 100 appearances - the latest of which came courtesy of a late substitute appearance on Saturday.

He left United to join Turkish side Fenerbahce in July, a month after Depay's arrival at Old Trafford from PSV Eindhoven.