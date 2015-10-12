Russia 2-0 Montenegro

European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Russia2Montenegro0

Russia celebrate qualifying for Euro 2016
Russia won six of their 10 qualifying matches, drawing two and losing two

Russia beat Montenegro to clinch automatic qualification for Euro 2016 and consign Sweden to the play-offs.

A goal from Oleg Kuzmin and Aleksandr Kokorin's penalty saw Russia take second spot in Group G behind Austria.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erkan Zengin scored for Sweden in a 2-0 victory over Moldova, but that was only enough for third place in the group.

Erik Hamren's side will find out on Sunday who they will play in a two-legged play-off next month.

Group G

Line-ups

Russia

  • 1Akinfeev
  • 2Kuzmin
  • 6Berezutski
  • 4Ignashevitch
  • 23Kombarov
  • 10DzagoevSubstituted forCheryshevat 86'minutes
  • 7Denisov
  • 9Kokorin
  • 15Shirokov
  • 17ShatovSubstituted forMamaevat 69'minutes
  • 22DzyubaSubstituted forSmolovat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Shishkin
  • 5Mamaev
  • 8Glushakov
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Lodygin
  • 13Schennikov
  • 14Berezutski
  • 16Rebrov
  • 18Tarasov
  • 19Samedov
  • 20Smolov
  • 21Ionov

Montenegro

  • 1Mijatovic
  • 15Savic
  • 14Saveljich
  • 22Simic
  • 2Balic
  • 16Kascelan
  • 4VukcevicSubstituted forBoljevicat 85'minutes
  • 3RodicBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMarusicat 67'minutes
  • 20NikolicSubstituted forMugosaat 45'minutes
  • 7Mandic
  • 11Beqiraj

Substitutes

  • 5Sofranac
  • 6Radunovic
  • 8Bozovic
  • 9Mirkovic
  • 12Radulovic
  • 13Petkovic
  • 17Zverotic
  • 18Boljevic
  • 19Mugosa
  • 21Jankovic
  • 23Marusic
Referee:
Svein Oddvar Moen

Match Stats

Home TeamRussiaAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Russia 2, Montenegro 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Russia 2, Montenegro 0.

Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Igor Denisov.

Dmitri Kombarov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Marusic (Montenegro).

Foul by Igor Denisov (Russia).

Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Alan Dzagoev.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Vladimir Boljevic replaces Nikola Vukcevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Fedor Smolov replaces Artem Dzyuba.

Igor Denisov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).

Attempt blocked. Roman Shirokov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Alexander Kokorin (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Shirokov.

Attempt missed. Pavel Mamaev (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Kokorin.

Pavel Mamaev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mladen Kascelan (Montenegro).

Attempt missed. Igor Denisov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

Pavel Mamaev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Esteban Saveljich (Montenegro).

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Pavel Mamaev replaces Oleg Shatov.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Adam Marusic replaces Vladimir Rodic.

Offside, Montenegro. Milan Mijatovic tries a through ball, but Stefan Mugosa is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Roman Shirokov (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marko Simic (Montenegro) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Esteban Saveljich (Montenegro) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Fatos Beqiraj with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Sergei Ignashevitch.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

Esteban Saveljich (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Roman Shirokov (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Kokorin with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Rodic.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Sasa Balic.

Alexander Kokorin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sasa Balic (Montenegro).

Offside, Montenegro. Nikola Vukcevic tries a through ball, but Fatos Beqiraj is caught offside.

Foul by Igor Denisov (Russia).

Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

Stefan Savic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland96211751220
2Czech Rep96121612419
3Turkey9432139415
4Netherlands94141511413
5Latvia9054618-125
6Kazakhstan9027618-122

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium96212141720
2Wales953194518
3Bos-Herze94231410414
4Israel94141511413
5Cyprus94051414012
6Andorra9009434-300

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109012332027
2Slovakia10712178922
3Ukraine106131441019
4Belarus10325814-611
5Luxembourg10118627-214
6North Macedonia10118618-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany107122491522
2Poland1063133102321
3R. of Ireland105321971218
4Scotland1043322121015
5Georgia103071016-69
6Gibraltar100010256-540

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England1010003132830
2Switzerland107032481621
3Slovenia105141811716
4Estonia1031649-510
5Lithuania10316718-1110
6San Marino10019136-351

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland10631168821
2Romania10550112920
3Hungary10442119216
4Finland10334910-112
5Faroe Islands10208617-116
6Greece10136714-76

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria109102251728
2Russia106222151620
3Sweden10532159618
4Montenegro103251013-311
5Liechtenstein10127226-245
6Moldova10028416-122

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy9630146821
2Norway9612128419
3Croatia95311951417
4Bulgaria9225712-58
5Azerbaijan9135716-96
6Malta9027315-122

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal8701115621
2Albania8422105514
3Denmark833285312
4Serbia8215813-54
5Armenia8026514-92
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

