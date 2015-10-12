Russia 2-0 Montenegro

Match ends, Russia 2, Montenegro 0.
Russia beat Montenegro to clinch automatic qualification for Euro 2016 and consign Sweden to the play-offs.
A goal from Oleg Kuzmin and Aleksandr Kokorin's penalty saw Russia take second spot in Group G behind Austria.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erkan Zengin scored for Sweden in a 2-0 victory over Moldova, but that was only enough for third place in the group.
Erik Hamren's side will find out on Sunday who they will play in a two-legged play-off next month.
Line-ups
Russia
- 1Akinfeev
- 2Kuzmin
- 6Berezutski
- 4Ignashevitch
- 23Kombarov
- 10DzagoevSubstituted forCheryshevat 86'minutes
- 7Denisov
- 9Kokorin
- 15Shirokov
- 17ShatovSubstituted forMamaevat 69'minutes
- 22DzyubaSubstituted forSmolovat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Shishkin
- 5Mamaev
- 8Glushakov
- 11Cheryshev
- 12Lodygin
- 13Schennikov
- 14Berezutski
- 16Rebrov
- 18Tarasov
- 19Samedov
- 20Smolov
- 21Ionov
Montenegro
- 1Mijatovic
- 15Savic
- 14Saveljich
- 22Simic
- 2Balic
- 16Kascelan
- 4VukcevicSubstituted forBoljevicat 85'minutes
- 3RodicBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMarusicat 67'minutes
- 20NikolicSubstituted forMugosaat 45'minutes
- 7Mandic
- 11Beqiraj
Substitutes
- 5Sofranac
- 6Radunovic
- 8Bozovic
- 9Mirkovic
- 12Radulovic
- 13Petkovic
- 17Zverotic
- 18Boljevic
- 19Mugosa
- 21Jankovic
- 23Marusic
- Referee:
- Svein Oddvar Moen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Russia 2, Montenegro 0.
Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Igor Denisov.
Dmitri Kombarov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Marusic (Montenegro).
Foul by Igor Denisov (Russia).
Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Alan Dzagoev.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Vladimir Boljevic replaces Nikola Vukcevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Fedor Smolov replaces Artem Dzyuba.
Igor Denisov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).
Attempt blocked. Roman Shirokov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alexander Kokorin (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Shirokov.
Attempt missed. Pavel Mamaev (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Kokorin.
Pavel Mamaev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mladen Kascelan (Montenegro).
Attempt missed. Igor Denisov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Pavel Mamaev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Esteban Saveljich (Montenegro).
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Pavel Mamaev replaces Oleg Shatov.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Adam Marusic replaces Vladimir Rodic.
Offside, Montenegro. Milan Mijatovic tries a through ball, but Stefan Mugosa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Roman Shirokov (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marko Simic (Montenegro) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Esteban Saveljich (Montenegro) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Fatos Beqiraj with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Sergei Ignashevitch.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).
Esteban Saveljich (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roman Shirokov (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Kokorin with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Rodic.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Sasa Balic.
Alexander Kokorin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sasa Balic (Montenegro).
Offside, Montenegro. Nikola Vukcevic tries a through ball, but Fatos Beqiraj is caught offside.
Foul by Igor Denisov (Russia).
Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).
Stefan Savic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.