European Championship Qualifying - Group E
San Marino0Slovenia2

San Marino v Slovenia

Line-ups

San Marino

  • 1Simoncini
  • 4BrolliBooked at 73mins
  • 6Simoncini
  • 9Palazzi
  • 2ValentiniSubstituted forDella Valleat 73'minutes
  • 20GasperoniBooked at 12mins
  • 14Chiaruzzi
  • 7VitaioliSubstituted forMazzaat 90'minutes
  • 19Battistini
  • 8Hirsch
  • 10SelvaSubstituted forRinaldiat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Golinucci
  • 5Vitaioli
  • 11Berretti
  • 12Benedettini
  • 13Della Valle
  • 15Berardi
  • 16Rinaldi
  • 17Coppini
  • 18Stefanelli
  • 21Mazza
  • 22Tosi
  • 23Muraccini

Slovenia

  • 12Oblak
  • 15Struna
  • 4Samardzic
  • 5Cesar
  • 13Jokic
  • 10Birsa
  • 21Krhin
  • 8KurticBooked at 48mins
  • 17KirmSubstituted forLazarevicat 70'minutes
  • 11BericSubstituted forMatavzat 45'minutes
  • 7IlicicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPecnikat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Krajnc
  • 3Trajkovski
  • 6Ilic
  • 14Lazarevic
  • 16Vidmar
  • 18Rotman
  • 19Pecnik
  • 22Skubic
  • 23Matavz
Referee:
Aleksandar Stavrev

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away12
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, San Marino 0, Slovenia 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, San Marino 0, Slovenia 2.

Offside, Slovenia. Jasmin Kurtic tries a through ball, but Dejan Lazarevic is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Pier Filippo Mazza replaces Matteo Vitaioli.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Manuel Battistini (San Marino) because of an injury.

Foul by Bojan Jokic (Slovenia).

Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Adolfo Hirsch.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Aldo Junior Simoncini.

Attempt saved. Dejan Lazarevic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tim Matavz.

Dejan Lazarevic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Davide Simoncini (San Marino).

Attempt saved. Tim Matavz (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miral Samardzic.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Alex Della Valle.

Attempt blocked. Dejan Lazarevic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bojan Jokic.

Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danilo Rinaldi (San Marino).

Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Bostjan Cesar.

Attempt blocked. Danilo Rinaldi (San Marino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mirko Palazzi with a headed pass.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nicola Chiaruzzi (San Marino) because of an injury.

Foul by Tim Matavz (Slovenia).

Nicola Chiaruzzi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! San Marino 0, Slovenia 2. Nejc Pecnik (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bojan Jokic with a cross.

Booking

Cristian Brolli (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tim Matavz (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cristian Brolli (San Marino).

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Alex Della Valle replaces Carlo Valentini.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Danilo Rinaldi replaces Andy Selva.

Offside, Slovenia. Bojan Jokic tries a through ball, but Dejan Lazarevic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Valter Birsa with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Dejan Lazarevic replaces Andraz Kirm.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andy Selva (San Marino) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Tim Matavz (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic with a cross.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland96211751220
2Czech Rep96121612419
3Turkey9432139415
4Netherlands94141511413
5Latvia9054618-125
6Kazakhstan9027618-122

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium96212141720
2Wales953194518
3Bos-Herze94231410414
4Israel94141511413
5Cyprus94051414012
6Andorra9009434-300

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109012332027
2Slovakia10712178922
3Ukraine106131441019
4Belarus10325814-611
5Luxembourg10118627-214
6North Macedonia10118618-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany107122491522
2Poland1063133102321
3R. of Ireland105321971218
4Scotland1043322121015
5Georgia103071016-69
6Gibraltar100010256-540

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England1010003132830
2Switzerland107032481621
3Slovenia105141811716
4Estonia1031649-510
5Lithuania10316718-1110
6San Marino10019136-351

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland10631168821
2Romania10550112920
3Hungary10442119216
4Finland10334910-112
5Faroe Islands10208617-116
6Greece10136714-76

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria109102251728
2Russia106222151620
3Sweden10532159618
4Montenegro103251013-311
5Liechtenstein10127226-245
6Moldova10028416-122

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy9630146821
2Norway9612128419
3Croatia95311951417
4Bulgaria9225712-58
5Azerbaijan9135716-96
6Malta9027315-122

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal8701115621
2Albania8422105514
3Denmark833285312
4Serbia8215813-54
5Armenia8026514-92
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

