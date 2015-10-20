Match ends, Blackpool 1, Millwall 1.
Blackpool 1-1 Millwall
Jack Redshaw's late penalty rescued lowly Blackpool a point against 10-man Millwall at Bloomfield Road.
Seasiders striker Mark Cullen had a shot tipped onto the crossbar by Jordan Archer, before Mark Beevers volleyed the visitors ahead from close range.
Aidan O'Brien went close for the Lions after the break, but he could only find the side netting from ten yards out.
Redshaw then equalised from the spot after Carlos Edwards was sent off for a foul on Bright Osayi-Samuel in the box.
Blackpool, who are now unbeaten in five games, move up to 21st in League One while Millwall drop to 14th.
Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:
"Frustrating, to be honest, but I said to the boys 'don't be despondent, it could be a good point'.
"We controlled the game; we didn't play very well second half, but we still controlled the game and had the chances.
"Until the penalty and the red card we were never in danger of conceding a goal, so it's frustrating we didn't see the game out and maybe nick one on the break."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 2White
- 5Robertson
- 15Aldred
- 3Ferguson
- 11CameronSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 45'minutes
- 8Potts
- 19Norris
- 4McAlisterSubstituted forRiversat 68'minutes
- 9CullenSubstituted forThomasat 68'minutes
- 10Redshaw
Substitutes
- 7Rivers
- 14Herron
- 17Thomas
- 18Dunne
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 22Cubero Loria
- 23Letheren
Millwall
- 13ArcherBooked at 82mins
- 4EdwardsBooked at 81mins
- 5Craig
- 16Beevers
- 3MartinBooked at 39mins
- 22O'Brien
- 21Saville
- 6WilliamsBooked at 42minsSubstituted forThompsonat 50'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 18FergusonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forCummingsat 83'minutes
- 20Morison
- 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 2Cummings
- 10Onyedinma
- 11Martin
- 17Webster
- 24Thompson
- 29Pavey
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 6,225
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Millwall 1.
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jarrett Rivers (Blackpool).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Fred Onyedinma.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Shaun Cummings replaces Shane Ferguson.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 1, Millwall 1. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Jordan Archer (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Carlos Edwards (Millwall) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Carlos Edwards (Millwall) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Blackpool. David Norris draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Ben Thompson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Shane Ferguson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jarrett Rivers (Blackpool).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kwame Thomas.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Attempt saved. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces Mark Cullen.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers replaces Jim McAlister.
Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.
Attempt missed. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Shane Ferguson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by George Saville.
Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Carlos Edwards.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Joe Martin (Millwall).