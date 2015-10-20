Blackpool 1-1 Millwall

Jack Redshaw's late penalty rescued lowly Blackpool a point against 10-man Millwall at Bloomfield Road.

Seasiders striker Mark Cullen had a shot tipped onto the crossbar by Jordan Archer, before Mark Beevers volleyed the visitors ahead from close range.

Aidan O'Brien went close for the Lions after the break, but he could only find the side netting from ten yards out.

Redshaw then equalised from the spot after Carlos Edwards was sent off for a foul on Bright Osayi-Samuel in the box.

Blackpool, who are now unbeaten in five games, move up to 21st in League One while Millwall drop to 14th.

Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"Frustrating, to be honest, but I said to the boys 'don't be despondent, it could be a good point'.

"We controlled the game; we didn't play very well second half, but we still controlled the game and had the chances.

"Until the penalty and the red card we were never in danger of conceding a goal, so it's frustrating we didn't see the game out and maybe nick one on the break."