Martin Lange: Former Brentford chairman dies aged 71

Martin Lange spent over 20 years on Brentford's board of directors

Former Brentford chairman Martin Lange has died at the age of 71 following a long illness.

Lange was the majority shareholder of the west London club between 1981 and 1997, spending the bulk of that period as chairman.

He was elected to the Football League board and proposed the introduction of the end of season play-off system, which subsequently appeared in 1986-87.

Lange, who first attended Griffin Park in the 1950s, passed away on Monday.