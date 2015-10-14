Price of Football: BBC to reveal annual study

Manchester United and Arsenal fans protest together in response to ticket prices at the Emirates

Which fans pay more than all the rest? Who gets the best deal? Which club offers free tickets for good GCSE results and where will a junior replica strip cost more than £100?

The BBC Price of Football study, the biggest analysis of ticket prices in Europe, will be published on the BBC Sport website and app from 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

We'll give you more than 2,000 individual facts about prices across 227 clubs in British and European football, and you'll be able to work out your individual price of football with our special calculator.

The Premier League to the National League to Women's Super League One and Two are covered in England, the top four divisions in Scotland plus - for the first time ever - the top divisions in Wales and Northern Ireland along with the biggest clubs in Europe.

The study, now in its fifth year, looks at the highest and lowest season tickets prices and matchday costs, adult and junior replica shirts, plus how much a programme, pie and a cup of tea cost when you're at your favourite ground.

On social media and the rolling live page on the BBC Sport website on Thursday you'll be able to debate and discuss the issue of football pricing using the hashtag #PriceofFootball - and we want to hear your experiences of following your team.

There will be coverage across BBC News on TV, Radio Four, 5 live, Radio One, Newsround, local and regional BBC radio and news programmes as well as across BBC Sport's social media accounts.