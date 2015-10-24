Hull City 2-0 Birmingham City

Match ends, Hull City 2, Birmingham City 0.
Hull City climbed to second in the Championship with a comfortable victory over Birmingham at the KC Stadium.
Two goals in two first-half minutes sealed victory as Birmingham slipped to sixth after their first away loss.
David Meyler opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a neat finish from Ahmed Elmohamady's pass.
And Abel Hernandez made sure of the points soon after with a turn and shot after impressive work by Andrew Robertson on the wing.
After home goalkeeper Allan McGregor denied Jacques Maghoma and opposite number Tomasz Kuszczak kept out an effort from Sam Clucas, Hull raced into a two-goal lead.
Meyler scored his second in two games with a tidy side-footed shot, while top scorer Hernandez doubled their lead seven minutes before the break.
Hull's Chuba Akpom was denied a penalty after bursting into the box and being barged to the floor and later saw his low effort from distance pushed wide.
The impressive Clucas forced a decent save from Kuszczak and soon after Shaun Maloney found the side-netting in a game Hull largely controlled.
The Tigers are now four points behind league leaders Brighton, while defeat for Birmingham brings a halt to their four-match winning run.
Hull City manager Steve Bruce:
"We've had a good week. In the first half we looked very composed against a Birmingham side who hadn't lost away from home. It was a good performance against a team that are up the top there with us."
On the form of Abel Hernandez: "Abel found it difficult really to settle in England. Thankfully he's getting used to the language, he's getting used to the food, he's getting used to the weather.
"We've got a mixture of some good young players and some good experience ones. You have to get used to the Championship because it is brutal. The referees let more go."
Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett:
"I think it was a combination of perhaps not enough belief in ourselves in the first half, of playing against a very strong, powerful side.
"We just probably didn't get quite close enough to them. We needed just a bit more cutting edge in the first half. Maybe an early goal might have settled us down.
"We conceded two goals very close together. We didn't move the ball enough with enough bravery or enough quality. We were perhaps just a little bit shot shy in the final third."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2Odubajo
- 21Dawson
- 4BruceSubstituted forMaguireat 69'minutes
- 26Robertson
- 27El Mohamady
- 14Livermore
- 7Meyler
- 11ClucasBooked at 41mins
- 19AkpomSubstituted forDiaméat 86'minutes
- 9HernándezBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMaloneyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Huddlestone
- 12Maguire
- 15Maloney
- 16Jakupovic
- 17Diamé
- 20Hayden
- 32Luer
Birmingham
- 29Kuszczak
- 31Caddis
- 28Morrison
- 4RobinsonSubstituted forToralat 79'minutes
- 3GroundsBooked at 17mins
- 8GleesonBooked at 39mins
- 23SpectorSubstituted forShinnieat 45'minutes
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 19Maghoma
- 9Donaldson
- 7GraySubstituted forCotterillat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 11Cotterill
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 20Toral
- 22Shinnie
- 26Davis
- 44Brock-Madsen
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 17,436
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Birmingham City 0.
Jake Livermore went off injured after Hull City had used all subs.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Shinnie (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Morrison.
Offside, Hull City. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Shaun Maloney is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Mohamed Diamé replaces Chuba Akpom.
Attempt missed. Shaun Maloney (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas following a corner.
Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Hull City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tomasz Kuszczak.
Attempt saved. Sam Clucas (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Shaun Maloney (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City).
Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Shaun Maloney replaces Abel Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jon-Miquel Toral replaces Paul Robinson because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Chuba Akpom (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Morrison.
Chuba Akpom (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Robinson (Birmingham City).
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Andrew Shinnie (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Paul Caddis.
Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Harry Maguire replaces Alex Bruce.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tomasz Kuszczak (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Tomasz Kuszczak (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tomasz Kuszczak.
Attempt saved. Chuba Akpom (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City).