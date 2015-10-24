Match ends, Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Leicester City 1-0 Crystal Palace
-
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored in his seventh successive Premier League game as the Foxes moved up to fourth in the table.
The in-form England striker pounced after Brede Hangeland's error, nicking the ball over Wayne Hennessey and blasting home from all of three yards.
His goal settled a poor game with Palace coming closest to an equaliser through Scott Dann's looping header.
Wilfried Zaha was booked late on for a dive in a tangle with Christian Fuchs.
The Eagles had a second late penalty appeal waved away by referee Mike Dean as Fuchs appeared to handle in the box, but their pressure proved too little too late in a disappointing showing.
How Leicester beat Crystal Palace
Vardy joins seven-up club
Jamie Vardy's goal means he joins a select group of seven other players - including Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy - to have scored in seven straight Premier League games.
The 28-year-old, who began his career with non-league Stocksbridge Steel, rose to international level in June when he made his England debut against the Republic of Ireland and looks a good bet for Roy Hodgson's Euro 2016 squad if he can keep up his recent excellent form.
He has scored 14 goals in his last 20 Premier League games, having managed only one in his previous 24 top-flight appearances.
While his goal showed his most eye-catching qualities - an electric turn of pace and composure in front of goal - Vardy matched that moment with a high workrate.
He was one of only four Leicester players to cover more than five kilometres during the match and registered his team's second-highest number of sprints behind Marc Albrighton.
Foxes earn 'pizza' the action
In September, Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri had promised his side that he would buy them pizza to reward their first clean sheet of the season.
And after conceding in all 11 of their matches in league and cup so far this season, Leicester's players finally forced their boss to pay up as they kept a lacklustre Palace at bay.
The visitors have now scored only four goals in their last six league games and, before they fell behind, they were restricted to an ambitious long-range effort from Yohan Cabaye.
Palace channelled play down the wings, but neither Bakary Sako and Yannick Bolasie made much impression.
An exasperated Alan Pardew paced the touchline, brought on Zaha, but his team posed the greatest threat when centre-backs Brede Hangeland and Dann moved into the box for a final, direct and unsuccessful onslaught.
Man of the match - Jamie Vardy
Bad blood on the sidelines
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew was angered by the time it took Leicester counterpart Ranieri to return the ball from the sidelines for a throw-in in the second half.
Pardew: "It was a tight game, Leicester weren't really going anywhere and it was a mistake that cost us the game.
"I thought Claudio Ranieri was goading our players and he didn't shake my hand at full-time, which is disappointing.
"But it's a long game and they've got to come to our place and we'll remember that."
Ranieri: "I took the ball because it was our ball. Maybe now I meet Alan Pardew in my dressing room.
"It was a more Italian than English match apart from the last 10 minutes.
"We battled well and deserved to win. We are taking it step-by-step. It's important to achieve 40 points, that is our first goal."
The stats you need to know
- Jamie Vardy became only the fifth different English player to score in seven or more successive Premier League games after Alan Shearer (7), Ian Wright (7), Mark Stein (7) and Daniel Sturridge (8).
- Vardy has had a hand in 19 goals in his last 20 Premier League appearances with 14 goals and five assists.
- Leicester City have claimed their 100th Premier League win in this match.
- The Foxes have tasted defeat only once in their last 14 top-flight matches, winning eight and drawing five.
- Crystal Palace have now lost four of their last six Premier League matches and have failed to score in three of these games.
- Danny Drinkwater recorded 88 touches in this game; no Leicester City player has managed more in a single PL matches this season.
What's next?
Leicester travel to Hull in the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday while Palace play Manchester City away at the same stage of the same competition the day after.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 17SimpsonBooked at 65mins
- 5Morgan
- 6Huth
- 28Fuchs
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forOkazakiat 63'minutes
- 4Drinkwater
- 14Kanté
- 15SchluppBooked at 67mins
- 26MahrezSubstituted forDyerat 79'minutes
- 9VardyBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 10King
- 19Kramaric
- 20Okazaki
- 24Dyer
- 32Schwarzer
- 33Inler
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 3MariappaSubstituted forJedinakat 76'minutes
- 6Dann
- 4Hangeland
- 34Kelly
- 7Cabaye
- 18McArthur
- 26Sako
- 42PuncheonSubstituted forZahaat 68'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 10Bolasie
- 9CampbellSubstituted forBamfordat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 8Bamford
- 11Zaha
- 15Jedinak
- 22Mutch
- 27Delaney
- 28Ledley
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 31,752
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mile Jedinak.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
Foul by Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace).
Nathan Dyer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Robert Huth (Leicester City).
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Nathan Dyer replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by N'Golo Kanté.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bakary Sako.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Mile Jedinak replaces Adrian Mariappa.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City).
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Offside, Leicester City. Daniel Drinkwater tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha replaces Jason Puncheon.
Booking
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City).
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).
Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Brede Hangeland tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.