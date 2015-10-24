Leicester City 1-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League
Jamie Vardy
Vardy's goal ensured a reverse of the scoreline between the two sides at the King Power Stadium in February

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored in his seventh successive Premier League game as the Foxes moved up to fourth in the table.

The in-form England striker pounced after Brede Hangeland's error, nicking the ball over Wayne Hennessey and blasting home from all of three yards.

His goal settled a poor game with Palace coming closest to an equaliser through Scott Dann's looping header.

Wilfried Zaha was booked late on for a dive in a tangle with Christian Fuchs.

The Eagles had a second late penalty appeal waved away by referee Mike Dean as Fuchs appeared to handle in the box, but their pressure proved too little too late in a disappointing showing.

How Leicester beat Crystal Palace

Vardy joins seven-up club

Jamie Vardy's goal means he joins a select group of seven other players - including Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy - to have scored in seven straight Premier League games.

Jamie Vardy touch map
Jamie Vardy managed 30 touches - double that of Palace's starting striker Fraizer Campbell

The 28-year-old, who began his career with non-league Stocksbridge Steel, rose to international level in June when he made his England debut against the Republic of Ireland and looks a good bet for Roy Hodgson's Euro 2016 squad if he can keep up his recent excellent form.

He has scored 14 goals in his last 20 Premier League games, having managed only one in his previous 24 top-flight appearances.

While his goal showed his most eye-catching qualities - an electric turn of pace and composure in front of goal - Vardy matched that moment with a high workrate.

He was one of only four Leicester players to cover more than five kilometres during the match and registered his team's second-highest number of sprints behind Marc Albrighton.

Foxes earn 'pizza' the action

In September, Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri had promised his side that he would buy them pizza to reward their first clean sheet of the season.

Palace's attacking areas
Crystal Palace played with width, but little penetration

And after conceding in all 11 of their matches in league and cup so far this season, Leicester's players finally forced their boss to pay up as they kept a lacklustre Palace at bay.

The visitors have now scored only four goals in their last six league games and, before they fell behind, they were restricted to an ambitious long-range effort from Yohan Cabaye.

Palace channelled play down the wings, but neither Bakary Sako and Yannick Bolasie made much impression.

An exasperated Alan Pardew paced the touchline, brought on Zaha, but his team posed the greatest threat when centre-backs Brede Hangeland and Dann moved into the box for a final, direct and unsuccessful onslaught.

Man of the match - Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy's strike puts him top of the Premier League scoring charts with 10. He has four more than than any other player

Bad blood on the sidelines

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew was angered by the time it took Leicester counterpart Ranieri to return the ball from the sidelines for a throw-in in the second half.

One mistake cost Palace - Pardew

Pardew: "It was a tight game, Leicester weren't really going anywhere and it was a mistake that cost us the game.

"I thought Claudio Ranieri was goading our players and he didn't shake my hand at full-time, which is disappointing.

"But it's a long game and they've got to come to our place and we'll remember that."

Leicester 1-0 Palace: Ranieri to buy 'cheap pizza'

Ranieri: "I took the ball because it was our ball. Maybe now I meet Alan Pardew in my dressing room.

"It was a more Italian than English match apart from the last 10 minutes.

"We battled well and deserved to win. We are taking it step-by-step. It's important to achieve 40 points, that is our first goal."

The stats you need to know

Touch map
Danny Drinkwater covered all areas of the pitch
  • Jamie Vardy became only the fifth different English player to score in seven or more successive Premier League games after Alan Shearer (7), Ian Wright (7), Mark Stein (7) and Daniel Sturridge (8).
  • Vardy has had a hand in 19 goals in his last 20 Premier League appearances with 14 goals and five assists.
  • Leicester City have claimed their 100th Premier League win in this match.
  • The Foxes have tasted defeat only once in their last 14 top-flight matches, winning eight and drawing five.
  • Crystal Palace have now lost four of their last six Premier League matches and have failed to score in three of these games.
  • Danny Drinkwater recorded 88 touches in this game; no Leicester City player has managed more in a single PL matches this season.

What's next?

Leicester travel to Hull in the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday while Palace play Manchester City away at the same stage of the same competition the day after.

Line-ups

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 17SimpsonBooked at 65mins
  • 5Morgan
  • 6Huth
  • 28Fuchs
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forOkazakiat 63'minutes
  • 4Drinkwater
  • 14Kanté
  • 15SchluppBooked at 67mins
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forDyerat 79'minutes
  • 9VardyBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2de Laet
  • 10King
  • 19Kramaric
  • 20Okazaki
  • 24Dyer
  • 32Schwarzer
  • 33Inler

Crystal Palace

  • 13Hennessey
  • 3MariappaSubstituted forJedinakat 76'minutes
  • 6Dann
  • 4Hangeland
  • 34Kelly
  • 7Cabaye
  • 18McArthur
  • 26Sako
  • 42PuncheonSubstituted forZahaat 68'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 10Bolasie
  • 9CampbellSubstituted forBamfordat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Speroni
  • 8Bamford
  • 11Zaha
  • 15Jedinak
  • 22Mutch
  • 27Delaney
  • 28Ledley
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
31,752

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away11

