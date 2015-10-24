Peterhead 2-0 Airdrieonians

Rory McAllister and Leighton McIntosh scored the goals as Peterhead beat Airdrieonians to record their first Scottish League One win since August.

Peterhead took the lead when McAllister fired home his 14th goal of the season shortly before the break.

Airdrie substitute Bryan Prunty had a header saved as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

McIntosh came off the bench to end hopes of a comeback with a right-footed strike.