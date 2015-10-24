Match ends, Peterhead 2, Airdrieonians 0.
Peterhead 2-0 Airdrieonians
Rory McAllister and Leighton McIntosh scored the goals as Peterhead beat Airdrieonians to record their first Scottish League One win since August.
Peterhead took the lead when McAllister fired home his 14th goal of the season shortly before the break.
Airdrie substitute Bryan Prunty had a header saved as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.
McIntosh came off the bench to end hopes of a comeback with a right-footed strike.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 4Ross
- 6Strachan
- 5Gilchrist
- 22Ferry
- 7StevensonSubstituted forBlockleyat 30'minutes
- 30Kerr
- 8Redman
- 18BrownBooked at 31minsSubstituted forSutherlandat 81'minutes
- 9McAllisterBooked at 67mins
- 11RileySubstituted forMcIntoshat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Blockley
- 10Sutherland
- 14Dzierzawski
- 15McIntosh
- 17Ferries
- 20Rodgers
- 21Jarvie
Airdrieonians
- 1Parry
- 2O'Neil
- 5Crighton
- 6Lithgow
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 7HunterSubstituted forStewartat 45'minutes
- 4McBrideSubstituted forBainat 76'minutes
- 10SumskySubstituted forPruntyat 70'minutes
- 11Watt
- 9Morgan
- 8CoxBooked at 1mins
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Prunty
- 15van Zanten
- 16Brown
- 17Ferguson
- 18McAleer
- 19Stewart
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 553
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 2, Airdrieonians 0.
Attempt missed. Taylor Morgan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Shane Sutherland replaces Jordon Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 2, Airdrieonians 0. Leighton McIntosh (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jamie Bain replaces Kevin McBride.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Bryan Prunty (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Leighton McIntosh replaces Nicky Riley because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Bryan Prunty replaces Nicolas Sumsky.
Booking
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin McBride (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Riley (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathan Blockley (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Attempt saved. Taylor Morgan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Stewart replaces George Hunter.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 0.
Attempt missed. Nathan Blockley (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 0. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Alan Lithgow (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Attempt blocked. Kevin McBride (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott Ross (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).
Cameron Kerr (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Taylor Morgan (Airdrieonians).
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Sumsky (Airdrieonians).
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.