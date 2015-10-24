Scottish League One
Peterhead 2-0 Airdrieonians

Rory McAllister and Leighton McIntosh scored the goals as Peterhead beat Airdrieonians to record their first Scottish League One win since August.

Peterhead took the lead when McAllister fired home his 14th goal of the season shortly before the break.

Airdrie substitute Bryan Prunty had a header saved as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

McIntosh came off the bench to end hopes of a comeback with a right-footed strike.

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 4Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 5Gilchrist
  • 22Ferry
  • 7StevensonSubstituted forBlockleyat 30'minutes
  • 30Kerr
  • 8Redman
  • 18BrownBooked at 31minsSubstituted forSutherlandat 81'minutes
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 67mins
  • 11RileySubstituted forMcIntoshat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Blockley
  • 10Sutherland
  • 14Dzierzawski
  • 15McIntosh
  • 17Ferries
  • 20Rodgers
  • 21Jarvie

Airdrieonians

  • 1Parry
  • 2O'Neil
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Lithgow
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 7HunterSubstituted forStewartat 45'minutes
  • 4McBrideSubstituted forBainat 76'minutes
  • 10SumskySubstituted forPruntyat 70'minutes
  • 11Watt
  • 9Morgan
  • 8CoxBooked at 1mins

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Prunty
  • 15van Zanten
  • 16Brown
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18McAleer
  • 19Stewart
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
553

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 2, Airdrieonians 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 2, Airdrieonians 0.

Attempt missed. Taylor Morgan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Shane Sutherland replaces Jordon Brown.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 2, Airdrieonians 0. Leighton McIntosh (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jamie Bain replaces Kevin McBride.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Bryan Prunty (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Leighton McIntosh replaces Nicky Riley because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Bryan Prunty replaces Nicolas Sumsky.

Booking

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin McBride (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Riley (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nathan Blockley (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt saved. Taylor Morgan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Stewart replaces George Hunter.

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 0.

Attempt missed. Nathan Blockley (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 0. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Alan Lithgow (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt blocked. Kevin McBride (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scott Ross (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).

Cameron Kerr (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Taylor Morgan (Airdrieonians).

Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas Sumsky (Airdrieonians).

Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline118123782925
2Ayr1173124131124
3Albion116141313019
4Airdrieonians115151313016
5Forfar114341919015
6Peterhead113531814414
7Stenhousemuir113351626-1012
8Stranraer11407819-1112
9Cowdenbeath113261628-1211
10Brechin112181122-117
View full Scottish League One table

