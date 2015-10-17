Football League: Five things you may have missed

Bobby Zamora celebrates his goal for Brighton, his first since May 2003

Goalscoring goalkeepers, a happy and relieved mum, referees in the wars, contrasting fortunes for some new bosses and a goalscoring return for a club legend.

BBC Sport has rounded up some of the interesting tales from throughout Saturday's Football League fixtures.

They say never go back...

Thankfully for Brighton fans, Bobby Zamora does not subscribe to that old adage.

The Albion striker, now in his second spell at the club, came off the bench at Leeds United with 12 minutes remaining and the scores level at 1-1 to fire home an 89th-minute winner.

Not only did it come 4,549 days (about 12 and-a-half years) after his last goal for the Seagulls, sparking celebrations in the away end, but it also pushed Chris Hughton's side four points clear at the top of the Championship.

A true Brighton legend.

Mixed results for the newboys

Lee Carsley picked up his first win since taking over at Brentford

Lee Carsley's joy was Neil Redfearn's despair as Brentford edged Rotherham 2-1 at Griffin Park.

It was Carsley's first win in charge of the Bees after two defeats, while Redfearn began his spell in charge of the Millers, having succeeded Steve Evans, with defeat.

Alan Judge's two goals either side of Joe Mattock's equaliser sealed the points and lifted the Bees away from the Championship drop zone.

Rotherham slipped to second from bottom, only above Bolton Wanderers on goal difference.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Darren Ferguson was in the stands to watch his new Doncaster side, and he might have wondered what he has taken on after they went a goal down within 37 seconds.

Bradford's Devante Cole caught Rovers cold and it was a blow from which they could not recover as it proved enough to earn the Bantams all three points.

Jesse takes a punt

From Pat Jennings to Paul Robinson, Peter Schmeichel to Mart Poom, goalscoring goalkeepers are a rare delight and Stevenage's Jesse Joronen can join the exclusive club.

His long punt downfield bounced and caught out Matt Ingram in the Wycombe goal to set Boro on the way to a 2-1 win.

It was also the first goal by a goalkeeper in the top four divisions since Asmir Begovic netted for Stoke against Southampton in November 2013.

Tough afternoon for the officials (and fans)

Bristol Rovers fan Ron and striker Matty Taylor after the accident

No-one was safe from injury this afternoon, least of all referees and fans.

Match official Keith Stroud was accidentally bulldozed by Hull City powerhouse Chuba Akpom in the early Championship kick-off, and was withdrawn in injury time.

Then poor Bristol Rovers fan Ron took a Matty Taylor blast to the face in the pre-match warm-up - though as the above picture shows they made up in the end.

To finish, referee James Adcock lasted just 40 minutes for Portsmouth's game at Newport County before he was replaced by Wayne Barratt.

Tough old game is football...

Portsmouth supporters indulge in a little black humour

Happy Mrs Alnwick

The meeting of the two Alnwick goalkeeping brothers was always going to make it a tough afternoon for their mum, as Jak had referenced in the build up to the game.

But she will be able to breathe easily after the meeting between Port Vale and Peterborough ended in a draw, despite them facing three penalties between them.

It was marginally a better day for elder sibling Ben, who brilliantly clawed away Michael O'Connor's penalty before diverting Sam Foley's late spot-kick wide to earn his Posh side a point after it hit the bar and struck him on the back.

Between those two, Jak had been beaten from the spot by Michael Bostwick after Enoch Andoh had given Vale the lead.