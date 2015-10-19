Jesse Joronen: Stevenage keeper 'baffled' by Wycombe goal

Jesse Joronen is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring against Wycombe

Stevenage goalkeeper Jesse Joronen says he was "baffled" after scoring against Wycombe in League Two on Saturday.

Joronen, 22, hit the ball upfield from the edge of his area before it bounced over opposite number Matt Ingram in the 10th minute of Boro's 2-1 win.

"For me it was just a clearance. There was not much else to it, I got lucky with the wind and that was basically it," he told BBC Look East.

"When it bounced, I thought it could go in - I was a bit baffled that it did."

He added: "People are very excited about it - it happened and hopefully after Tuesday and another round of games people can move on."

It was the first goal by a goalkeeper in England's top four divisions since Asmir Begovic netted for Stoke against Southampton in November 2013.

But Fulham loanee Joronen, who said he scored once before while playing in his native Finland, said he sympathised with Ingram.

"I felt bad for him, not for us winning the game, but what happened is very unlucky and hard to read," he added.

"I said to him afterwards 'unlucky mate' - he seemed to take it quite well and he's just going to forget it and move on."