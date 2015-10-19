Michael Tonge: Stevenage sign former Leeds United midfielder

Michael Tonge played 54 games for Leeds in his two and a half years at Elland Road

Former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Tonge has signed for League Two side Stevenage.

The 32-year-old, who made 292 appearances for the Blades, was most recently at Leeds but released in May.

Tonge joined Stoke from Sheffield United for £2m in 2008 and made just one league start, before loan spells at clubs including Preston and Derby.

"I'm delighted, I jumped at the chance to play some football," Tonge told the club website.

"I'm very impressed, we've got a good group of players, a good manager and are trying to play the game in the right way."