Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough (1-3 pens)

Middlesbrough won their seventh penalty shootout in nine attempts

Middlesbrough shocked Manchester United on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Capital One Cup.

England trio Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young all missed in the shootout, as the Boro players celebrated in front of their jubilant 10,000-strong travelling support.

In normal time, Stewart Downing's rasping drive for Boro was tipped over and Daley Blind put into his own net but striker Kike was flagged offside.

United's Jesse Lingard hit the post.

Middlesbrough will play Everton at home in the last eight, with the ties to be played in the week commencing 30 November.

Boro up to Premier League standard?

Middlesbrough last played in the Premier League in the 2008-09 season but Aitor Karanka's side, currently fourth in the Championship, held their own at Old Trafford, looking well organised at the back and managing to frustrate United throughout a goalless two hours.

Boro sat back and played on the counter-attack, Downing coming closest to winning it in normal time when he saw his effort kept out by keeper Sergio Romero.

When it came to penalties, Grant Leadbitter, Downing and Ben Gibson held their nerve to see the visitors through.

The 10,000 travelling Middlesbrough fans shone their mobile phone lights on 10 minutes as a demonstration in support of the north east steel workers

United fail to impress

Manchester United made nine changes to the side that drew against rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

But it was another slow, laboured performance by the Red Devils and they were unable to put concerted pressure on the Boro backline.

Memphis Depay, left out in recent games, failed to impress on his return to the side, while striker James Wilson gave no impression that he could hold down a first-team place, replaced at half-time by captain Rooney.

Anthony Martial was also sent on by Louis van Gaal to provide more attacking impetus, but could not make the breakthrough.

Marouane Fellaini twice headed wide and Andreas Pereira flashed a shot wide, before United lost their fourth successive penalty shootout.

Wayne Rooney had his penalty saved by Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias

The stats you need to know

Manchester United have been knocked out by lower-league opposition in three of their last four League Cup meetings with sides from outside the top-flight

Before tonight, Middlesbrough had been eliminated in five of their last six League Cup meetings against Premier League opposition

Defeat means United have lost two of their last 15 League Cup ties at Old Trafford, both against Championship teams (Crystal Palace, 2011-12)