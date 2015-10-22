Real Madrid v Barcelona: Official 'told to rule against Barca'

Barcelona v Real Madrid
Barcelona and Real Madrid are the biggest clubs in Spain and fierce rivals

An assistant referee was allegedly told to fix a forthcoming Barcelona match, according to a complaint lodged to anti-corruption authorities in Spain.

The official's lawyer, Jacinto Vicente Hernandez, told BBC Sport his client claimed he was approached by a colleague to favour Barca's opposition.

Spanish media claims, which could lead to a La Liga match-fixing scandal, suggest November's El Clasico against Real Madrid was the targeted match.

Neither official has been identified.

Barcelona vice-president Susana Monje said: "I hope it does not prove to be true."

Real have refused to comment.

Spanish police have also been informed of the allegation.

