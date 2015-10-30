Grimsby Town 0-1 Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town moved to the top of the National League table with victory at fellow promotion hopefuls Grimsby Town.

Defender Aaron Downes scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half when he fired into the top corner following Jack Munns' corner.

Grimsby dominated a goalless first half with joint top scorer Padraig Amond spurning three chances.

Nathan Arnold also shot wide from 25 yards as the Mariners' 12-match unbeaten run finally came to an end.

Cheltenham are two points clear of second-placed Forest Green Rovers, while Grimsby remain in fourth.

Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We didn't show enough intent in the first half and I was really disappointed at half-time.

"I had to tell four or five players that their mums weren't going to be proud of them, and they needed to show a lot more ambition and intent to go and score a goal.

"Once I told them that, it lit the blue touch paper, we got going and we made some fireworks.

"Downesy popped up with a great goal in the corner - he took it like he does it every day, but he doesn't!"