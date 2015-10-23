BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Chelsea manager says press show 'no respect'

Mourinho: Press show 'no respect'

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho complains that the media shows him "no respect" and vows to treat them the same.

The Portuguese boss tells the media that "you don't get good and funny headlines from me" and signals a change in their "professional relation".

Mourinho believes that media outlets are not showing him respect after publishing a video of an incident in which the Chelsea boss was alleged to have shoved a teenager in the back.

