Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United

Wayne Rooney is still searching for a goal to join Denis Law on 237 for United

Manchester United's goal drought extended to more than five hours as they held on to draw at Crystal Palace.

Louis van Gaal's team had plenty of possession but created little as they weathered an early storm after Palace's Yannick Bolasie hit the bar.

Wayne Rooney's first-half free-kick was saved but Palace had the better chances with Yohan Cabaye going closest.

It is the first time since 2005 that United have registered three successive goalless draws in all competitions.

They remain fourth in the Premier League but are now four points behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said this week that Van Gaal's team failed to excite him and lacked creativity.

And that criticism seemed justified at a rowdy Selhurst Park where they followed up stalemates against Manchester City and Middlesbrough in the Capital One Cup with another lukewarm performance.

Rooney's free-kick was the only effort United had on target while Palace also threatened through Scott Dann's header and Dwight Gayle's drive, which was well saved by David De Gea.

Crystal Palace (left) had 10 efforts on goal compared to United's five. Green arrows are on target, red off target and yellow is a blocked shot

Man Utd stubborn in attack and defence

The visitors have now not scored in 325 minutes and they rarely got in behind Palace, who ended a run of three defeats.

Anthony Martial was preferred again on the left wing, and gave Palace right-back Martin Kelly a difficult time with Eagles boss Alan Pardew switching him to the left in the second half to avoid a sending-off following a first-half booking.

United did threaten on the few occasions when Martial moved inside, which also occurred when Marouane Fellaini was brought on in the second half, but questions will once again be asked of Van Gaal's team selection as they struggled in the final third.

Rooney started up front in his 350th Premier League game and was once again a peripheral figure, often picking up the ball facing his own goal.

He rarely looked like adding to his United tally and is still one behind Denis Law's 237 career goals.

From a positive point of view, though, Van Gaal's team still have the meanest defence in the league and did well to achieve a seventh clean sheet as they came under increasing pressure from the hosts.

Palace winger Wilfried Zaha caused plenty of problems for his former team

Palace wingers cause havoc

Whereas United were rarely troubled against rivals Manchester City last Sunday, Palace caused them plenty of problems with former Red Devils winger Wilfried Zaha their chief tormentor down the left.

Yannick Bolasie also had a running battle with United left-back Marcus Rojo and it was only poor finishing which let Pardew's side down.

It was a first Premier League draw this season for his entertaining side, but had Cabaye, Dann, Damien Delaney or Gayle taken one of several opportunities, they could easily have come away with a more positive result.

Palace have not beaten Manchester United in the league since 1991 but a point maintains a bright start to the season despite slipping to eighth behind Liverpool after their win at Chelsea.

'We're Man United, we want to attack'

BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice: "By the end of United's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, the Manchester United supporters inside Selhurst Park were chanting "We're Man United, we want to attack".

"Their frustration is growing at manager Louis van Gaal's possession based football, which has resulted in three consecutive goalless draws for the first time since January 2005.

"More of a concern will be despite almost 70% possession in the first half, United could muster only one shot on target all afternoon, and that a tame Wayne Rooney free-kick in the first half."

Man of the match: Yohan Cabaye

Yohan Cabaye (right) was a constant thorn in Manchester United's side and was only let down by his inability to score from a great second-half chance

Manager reaction

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "We should have won. It was an excellent performance from us - as good as we have been all year.

"United - and it doesn't happen very often - were probably fortunate to get a point.

"It was a shame we didn't win it but with the run we've been on we needed to take something, so the point was important for us. We got back to the real Crystal Palace today."

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: "We did not keep the ball. That's a very important factor and because of that we didn't create too many chances. I have to say I can't complain about the result.

"[Not scoring for a third consecutive game] is a big concern but I already said that after the second match, especially against Middlesbrough, because we created many chances but did not finish.

"Today we didn't create so many chances so it's more difficult. When you don't keep the ball you can't create chances."

Stats you need to know

Louis van Gaal's side have lost only one of their last seven league games (W4 D2 L1), keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Palace have scored just once in their last six league games against the Red Devils.

The Eagles have are winless in all 13 of their Premier League games against Manchester United (D3 L10).

What's next?

Manchester United are at home to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League next Tuesday before hosting West Brom on Saturday 7 November. Crystal Palace travel to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a week on Sunday.