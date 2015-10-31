Premier League
Crystal Palace0Man Utd0

Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United

By Alistair Magowan

BBC Sport

Wayne Rooney (right)
Wayne Rooney is still searching for a goal to join Denis Law on 237 for United

Manchester United's goal drought extended to more than five hours as they held on to draw at Crystal Palace.

Louis van Gaal's team had plenty of possession but created little as they weathered an early storm after Palace's Yannick Bolasie hit the bar.

Wayne Rooney's first-half free-kick was saved but Palace had the better chances with Yohan Cabaye going closest.

It is the first time since 2005 that United have registered three successive goalless draws in all competitions.

Lack of goals a big concern for Van Gaal

They remain fourth in the Premier League but are now four points behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said this week that Van Gaal's team failed to excite him and lacked creativity.

And that criticism seemed justified at a rowdy Selhurst Park where they followed up stalemates against Manchester City and Middlesbrough in the Capital One Cup with another lukewarm performance.

Rooney's free-kick was the only effort United had on target while Palace also threatened through Scott Dann's header and Dwight Gayle's drive, which was well saved by David De Gea.

Shots
Crystal Palace (left) had 10 efforts on goal compared to United's five. Green arrows are on target, red off target and yellow is a blocked shot

Man Utd stubborn in attack and defence

The visitors have now not scored in 325 minutes and they rarely got in behind Palace, who ended a run of three defeats.

Palace should have won - Pardew

Anthony Martial was preferred again on the left wing, and gave Palace right-back Martin Kelly a difficult time with Eagles boss Alan Pardew switching him to the left in the second half to avoid a sending-off following a first-half booking.

United did threaten on the few occasions when Martial moved inside, which also occurred when Marouane Fellaini was brought on in the second half, but questions will once again be asked of Van Gaal's team selection as they struggled in the final third.

Rooney started up front in his 350th Premier League game and was once again a peripheral figure, often picking up the ball facing his own goal.

He rarely looked like adding to his United tally and is still one behind Denis Law's 237 career goals.

From a positive point of view, though, Van Gaal's team still have the meanest defence in the league and did well to achieve a seventh clean sheet as they came under increasing pressure from the hosts.

Wilfried Zaha
Palace winger Wilfried Zaha caused plenty of problems for his former team

Palace wingers cause havoc

Whereas United were rarely troubled against rivals Manchester City last Sunday, Palace caused them plenty of problems with former Red Devils winger Wilfried Zaha their chief tormentor down the left.

Yannick Bolasie also had a running battle with United left-back Marcus Rojo and it was only poor finishing which let Pardew's side down.

It was a first Premier League draw this season for his entertaining side, but had Cabaye, Dann, Damien Delaney or Gayle taken one of several opportunities, they could easily have come away with a more positive result.

Palace have not beaten Manchester United in the league since 1991 but a point maintains a bright start to the season despite slipping to eighth behind Liverpool after their win at Chelsea.

'We're Man United, we want to attack'

BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice: "By the end of United's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, the Manchester United supporters inside Selhurst Park were chanting "We're Man United, we want to attack".

"Their frustration is growing at manager Louis van Gaal's possession based football, which has resulted in three consecutive goalless draws for the first time since January 2005.

"More of a concern will be despite almost 70% possession in the first half, United could muster only one shot on target all afternoon, and that a tame Wayne Rooney free-kick in the first half."

Man of the match: Yohan Cabaye

Yohan Cabaye
Yohan Cabaye (right) was a constant thorn in Manchester United's side and was only let down by his inability to score from a great second-half chance

Manager reaction

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "We should have won. It was an excellent performance from us - as good as we have been all year.

"United - and it doesn't happen very often - were probably fortunate to get a point.

"It was a shame we didn't win it but with the run we've been on we needed to take something, so the point was important for us. We got back to the real Crystal Palace today."

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: "We did not keep the ball. That's a very important factor and because of that we didn't create too many chances. I have to say I can't complain about the result.

"[Not scoring for a third consecutive game] is a big concern but I already said that after the second match, especially against Middlesbrough, because we created many chances but did not finish.

"Today we didn't create so many chances so it's more difficult. When you don't keep the ball you can't create chances."

Stats you need to know

  • Louis van Gaal's side have lost only one of their last seven league games (W4 D2 L1), keeping four clean sheets in the process.
  • Palace have scored just once in their last six league games against the Red Devils.
  • The Eagles have are winless in all 13 of their Premier League games against Manchester United (D3 L10).

What's next?

Manchester United are at home to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League next Tuesday before hosting West Brom on Saturday 7 November. Crystal Palace travel to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a week on Sunday.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 13Hennessey
  • 34KellyBooked at 26mins
  • 6Dann
  • 27Delaney
  • 2Ward
  • 7CabayeBooked at 18minsSubstituted forJedinakat 80'minutes
  • 18McArthur
  • 11Zaha
  • 42Puncheon
  • 10Bolasie
  • 16GayleBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 1Speroni
  • 4Hangeland
  • 8Bamford
  • 14Lee
  • 15Jedinak
  • 26Sako
  • 28Ledley

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 36DarmianBooked at 53minsSubstituted forYoungat 66'minutes
  • 12SmallingBooked at 47mins
  • 17Blind
  • 5RojoBooked at 90mins
  • 28Schneiderlin
  • 31SchweinsteigerSubstituted forFellainiat 69'minutes
  • 8MataSubstituted forLingardat 79'minutes
  • 21Herrera
  • 9Martial
  • 10Rooney

Substitutes

  • 16Carrick
  • 18Young
  • 20Romero
  • 27Fellaini
  • 35Lingard
  • 38Tuanzebe
  • 44Pereira
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
24,854

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 0.

Booking

Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).

Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Young.

Foul by Daley Blind (Manchester United).

Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Lingard with a headed pass.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) because of an injury.

Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Manchester United).

Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Rojo following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Mile Jedinak replaces Yohan Cabaye.

Booking

Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Juan Mata.

Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace).

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Young.

Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.

Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Ashley Young replaces Matteo Darmian.

Morgan Schneiderlin (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories

