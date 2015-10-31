Coventry City 3-2 Peterborough United

Adam Armstrong (right) scored his 10th goal of the season to win the match

Coventry maintained their unbeaten home record in League One this season as they fought back to beat Peterborough.

Jermaine Anderson's low shot from Conor Washington's cross opened the scoring for Posh before Erhum Oztumer doubled the visitors' lead from 25 yards.

Coventry got one back through Romain Vincelot on the rebound, before Adam Armstrong equalised from close range.

Armstrong then slotted home again to win it, as City repeated last year's victory over Posh by the same score.

Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"I'm delighted for the fans to see the team play with the heart they showed in the second half, and I'm delighted for the players as well. Hopefully everyone's going home happy.

"The supporters dragged the team along in the second half. We attacked with purpose and we got the first goal of the half which was crucial.

"As for Armstrong's second goal, if any player in the world scored that we'd be eulogising and purring at the talent. It was an amazing turn, he chopped the two defenders, then rifled into the bottom corner."