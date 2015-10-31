Match ends, Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 2.
Coventry City 3-2 Peterborough United
-
- From the section League One
Coventry maintained their unbeaten home record in League One this season as they fought back to beat Peterborough.
Jermaine Anderson's low shot from Conor Washington's cross opened the scoring for Posh before Erhum Oztumer doubled the visitors' lead from 25 yards.
Coventry got one back through Romain Vincelot on the rebound, before Adam Armstrong equalised from close range.
Armstrong then slotted home again to win it, as City repeated last year's victory over Posh by the same score.
Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"I'm delighted for the fans to see the team play with the heart they showed in the second half, and I'm delighted for the players as well. Hopefully everyone's going home happy.
"The supporters dragged the team along in the second half. We attacked with purpose and we got the first goal of the half which was crucial.
"As for Armstrong's second goal, if any player in the world scored that we'd be eulogising and purring at the talent. It was an amazing turn, he chopped the two defenders, then rifled into the bottom corner."
Line-ups
Coventry
- 23Charles-Cook
- 17Phillips
- 18Ricketts
- 21MartinBooked at 23mins
- 3StokesSubstituted forHaynesat 76'minutes
- 4Vincelot
- 7Fleck
- 8LameirasSubstituted forKentat 45'minutes
- 9Armstrong
- 25Murphy
- 32FortunéSubstituted forO'Brienat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 6Thomas
- 11O'Brien
- 20Tudgay
- 26Haynes
- 29Harries
- 40Kent
Peterborough
- 1AlnwickBooked at 84mins
- 2Smith
- 8Bostwick
- 12Almeida SantosBooked at 71mins
- 32ElderBooked at 90mins
- 33ForresterSubstituted forCollisonat 49'minutes
- 7TaylorBooked at 43mins
- 15AndersonSubstituted forVassellat 83'minutes
- 10Oztumer
- 28CoulibalySubstituted forAngolat 57'minutes
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 9Vassell
- 16Beautyman
- 17Davey
- 18Fox
- 24Angol
- 26Henry
- 31Collison
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 11,853
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away9
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 2.
Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Callum Elder (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Kent (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Elder (Peterborough United).
Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 2. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.
Booking
Ben Alnwick (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Coventry City).
Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Kyle Vassell replaces Jermaine Anderson.
Sam Ricketts (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Conor Washington (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Peterborough United 2. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Murphy.
John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erhun Oztumer (Peterborough United).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jack Collison.
Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Peterborough United) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Ryan Haynes replaces Chris Stokes.
Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).
Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jack Collison.
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Aaron Martin (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.