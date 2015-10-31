League One
Coventry3Peterborough2

Coventry City 3-2 Peterborough United

Adam Armstrong
Adam Armstrong (right) scored his 10th goal of the season to win the match

Coventry maintained their unbeaten home record in League One this season as they fought back to beat Peterborough.

Jermaine Anderson's low shot from Conor Washington's cross opened the scoring for Posh before Erhum Oztumer doubled the visitors' lead from 25 yards.

Coventry got one back through Romain Vincelot on the rebound, before Adam Armstrong equalised from close range.

Armstrong then slotted home again to win it, as City repeated last year's victory over Posh by the same score.

Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"I'm delighted for the fans to see the team play with the heart they showed in the second half, and I'm delighted for the players as well. Hopefully everyone's going home happy.

"The supporters dragged the team along in the second half. We attacked with purpose and we got the first goal of the half which was crucial.

"As for Armstrong's second goal, if any player in the world scored that we'd be eulogising and purring at the talent. It was an amazing turn, he chopped the two defenders, then rifled into the bottom corner."

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 23Charles-Cook
  • 17Phillips
  • 18Ricketts
  • 21MartinBooked at 23mins
  • 3StokesSubstituted forHaynesat 76'minutes
  • 4Vincelot
  • 7Fleck
  • 8LameirasSubstituted forKentat 45'minutes
  • 9Armstrong
  • 25Murphy
  • 32FortunéSubstituted forO'Brienat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 6Thomas
  • 11O'Brien
  • 20Tudgay
  • 26Haynes
  • 29Harries
  • 40Kent

Peterborough

  • 1AlnwickBooked at 84mins
  • 2Smith
  • 8Bostwick
  • 12Almeida SantosBooked at 71mins
  • 32ElderBooked at 90mins
  • 33ForresterSubstituted forCollisonat 49'minutes
  • 7TaylorBooked at 43mins
  • 15AndersonSubstituted forVassellat 83'minutes
  • 10Oztumer
  • 28CoulibalySubstituted forAngolat 57'minutes
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 9Vassell
  • 16Beautyman
  • 17Davey
  • 18Fox
  • 24Angol
  • 26Henry
  • 31Collison
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
11,853

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home28
Away19
Shots on Target
Home13
Away9
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 2.

Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Callum Elder (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Kent (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Elder (Peterborough United).

Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 2. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.

Booking

Ben Alnwick (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Coventry City).

Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Kyle Vassell replaces Jermaine Anderson.

Sam Ricketts (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Conor Washington (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 2, Peterborough United 2. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Murphy.

John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Erhun Oztumer (Peterborough United).

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jack Collison.

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Peterborough United) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Ryan Haynes replaces Chris Stokes.

Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).

Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jack Collison.

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Aaron Martin (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall1695228141432
2Burton1610241613332
3Gillingham1694331181331
4Coventry1584325141128
5Wigan167632618827
6Bury167632824427
7Millwall167452423125
8Sheff Utd167362622424
9Scunthorpe167272118323
10Chesterfield167272223-123
11Southend166551718-123
12Peterborough166373227521
13Rochdale165652018221
14Bradford155641618-221
15Port Vale165561818020
16Colchester165562534-920
17Shrewsbury165291923-417
18Doncaster164571322-917
19Oldham1621041723-616
20Blackpool154471522-716
21Fleetwood164391924-515
22Barnsley154291623-714
23Swindon163492027-713
24Crewe163491424-1013
View full League One table

