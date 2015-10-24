Scottish Gossip: Celtic's Ronny Deila does not fear the sack

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Despite Celtic's Europa League defeat in Molde, manager Ronny Deila insists he does not fear being sacked. (Various)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Kris Commons' outburst at being substituted in Norway is not the main issue, but rather why Deila took the scorer of Celtic's only goal off in the 76th minute. (Daily Record)

Celtic right-back Mikael Lustig said the travelling fans were right to berate the team in Molde and adds that after four years at the club he knows if Celtic are not winning games "it is going to get a little bit stormy". (Herald)

But striker Leigh Griffiths describes the protests by fans outside the Aker Stadium as "over the top". (Daily Mail, Daily Express)

Improve the lines of communication to improve the standard of refereeing in Scotland - that's the message from Rangers manager Mark Warburton. (Herald)

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson, himself a former right-back, thinks full-back Jordan McGhee is good enough to play in the top tier in England but not as a centre-back - unless the 19-year-old grows an inch or two. Neilson thinks you can play as a centre-back in Scotland at 6ft but you need to be three or four inches taller to cut it in England's Premier League. (Daily Mail)

Veteran striker Kenny Miller advises Rangers' tricky on-loan attacker Nathan Oduwa that he has to find ways to be "more evasive to the kind of treatment he is going to get". (Various)

St Mirren boss Ian Murray believes a win for the Buddies over unbeaten Championship leaders Rangers in Paisley on Sunday would be a lift for the whole of the Championship. (Herald)

Uefa has fined the Scottish Football Association for its handling of Scotland's Euro 2016 qualifier against Poland at Hampden earlier this month. Visiting fans let off flares, a fan ran on to the pitch, Uefa frowned upon the lack of body searches of fans entering the stadium and was unhappy about blocked stairways. The Polish FA was fined for the fireworks, throwing objects and fighting with stewards. (Daily Express, Herald)

Dundee United defender Mark Durnan is relishing the prospect of lining up against Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci after getting over the disappointment of not being his team-mate. Durnan arrived from Queen of the South just a few weeks before the Turk moved to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Scotland's dramatic drop in the Uefa coefficient rankings from 11th to 23rd in the 10 years to 2014 is surpassed only by Latvia, who fell 14 places. Results this season mean Scotland's ranking will drop further. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean admits Motherwell will hope to benefit from the loss of confidence at the Pittodrie club but he maintains that they have prepared well for the Steelmen's visit and have worked a lot on their defence. (Daily Record)

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee says he won't be upset by any jeers from Aberdeen fans - McGhee starred for the Dons as a player but, in his own words, "did not have a good time there as a manager". (Various)

Kilmarnock defender Steven Smith reveals the squad were doing double training sessions during the international break. (Daily Express)

Hibernian centre-back Liam Fontaine thinks the strength in depth in the Easter Road squad will help them chase Rangers at the top of the table. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland shinty manager Ronald Ross says he has placed an emphasis on mobility in his team to face Ireland's hurlers at Bught Park in Inverness. (The National)

Following Friday night's 23-18 Pro12 defeat by Leinster, Glasgow Warriors captain Rob Harley says they cannot afford to have two players sin-binned and hope to win the match. Taqele Naiyaravoro and Pat MacArthur each had a spell cooling off after being shown yellow cards. (Daily Record)

Kilbarchan's Callum Hawkins, 23, is targeting breaking the Rio Olympics qualification time of two hours and 14 minutes at the Frankfurt marathon on Sunday. (Herald)

Stirling's Craig Lee and Glasgow's Scott Jamieson made the cut in the Hong Kong Open and are celebrating keeping their European Tour cards for 2016. (Daily Record)

However, Greenock golfer Chris Doak will be back at the qualifying school next year because he missed the cut. (Herald)