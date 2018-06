Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores praises his "confident" side following their 2-0 win over Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.

Troy Deeney and Almen Abdi both scored as Watford spoiled Mark Hughes's 100th game in charge of Stoke.

Deeney scored his first goal in the Premier League with what was his 25th shot in the league.