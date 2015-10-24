Guiseley AFC: Liam Marsden and Devonte Morton join Lions

Liam Marsden has made 16 appearances for Mansfield Town in all competitions

Guiseley have signed Mansfield full-back Liam Marsden on a one-month loan and former Hull City striker Devonte Morton on a permanent deal.

Marsden, 20, has made 12 League Two appearances for the Stags, but has featured in only one game this season.

Morton, 18, has been playing for Guiseley's academy team since being released by Hull in April.

Guiseley are on a five-match winless run and sit 18th in the National League after 18 games.