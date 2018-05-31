BBC Sport - FA Cup: Five of the best screamers

FA Cup: Five of the best screamers

BBC Sport picks out five screamers to whet your appetite for the FA Cup first round, which starts on Friday.

Roberto di Matteo's 30-yard strike against Middlesbrough features alongside Steven Gerrard's spectacular goal in Liverpool's win over West Ham in the 2006 final.

Salford City's home match against Notts County in the FA Cup first round will be broadcast live on BBC Two on Friday, 6 November from 19:30 GMT.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Top Stories