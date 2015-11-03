Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 Charlton Athletic

Dean Bowditch has scored two goals for MK Dons this season

A first-half goal from Dean Bowditch gave MK Dons victory over managerless strugglers Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks nearly took an early lead but Dons goalkeeper David Martin saved brilliantly from Jordan Cousins.

Bowditch put the hosts ahead with their first goal in more than five hours with a neat finish after linking up well with Samir Carruthers.

Nicky Maynard was twice denied by away keeper Stephen Henderson and Bowditch hit the post as the Dons dominated.

The three points were a welcome boost for Karl Robinson's men, who are now four points clear of the bottom three in the Championship.

In contrast, the Addicks remain second from bottom and have failed to score since 4 October, losing their last five matches.

After Cousins had gone close to ending that search for a goal, the home team got on top and Henderson had to scramble away a Matt Upson effort before Bowditch scored his second goal of the season.

Maynard, without a goal since August 2014, should have put the home side 2-0 up but lacked conviction when played through on goal and Henderson then denied him for a second time when he saved his curling effort.

Bowditch hit a post with a powerful shot from a tight angle before Charlton defender Patrick Bauer had a late header blocked.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson:

"I thought we were outstanding. It's just a bit disappointing as we should have had a convincing victory.

"The boys have done well to create as many chances as they did and we need to take them.

"There was a little bit of nervous energy around the place, but it takes us four points clear of the drop zone, which is a nice cushion to have."

Charlton interim manager Karel Fraeye:

"I'm concerned with the lack of chances we created, but the Dons only created their chances after we took a lot of risks and we gave them a lot of space.

"We need to get a win as soon as possible to turn this bad run around.

"It's not about me, my concern is the team and I think there are other concerns at this moment."