Match ends, Derby County 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Derby County 1-0 Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Andreas Weimann's second-half strike earned Derby County an eighth win in 10 matches and increased the pressure on QPR manager Chris Ramsey.
The Rams seized control after a dull first half and took the lead when Weimann calmly curled a shot beyond Rob Green after fine work by Richard Keogh.
Derby continued to dominate against a side who barely threatened despite Charlie Austin's return from injury.
And QPR's wretched night was sealed when James Perch was sent off late on.
The defender saw red for a second caution in the 90th minute after charging into Chris Martin, just when his side threatened to salvage a point from an abject display.
Aside from the brief late flurry, Rangers never looked like avoiding a third consecutive 1-0 defeat which sees them drop to 13th in the table.
Rangers did manage a couple of off-target efforts from Matt Phillips and Daniel Tozser before the break, but Derby striker Martin had the best opportunity of an opening 45 minutes lacking in both quality and goalmouth incident.
The Rams' top scorer could easily have added to his eight league goals this season, but his header from Johnny Russell's cross skidded wide.
Derby upped the urgency immediately after the restart and five minutes of intense pressure ended with them going ahead.
Soon after Jacob Butterfield hit the inside of the post following Richard Keogh's fine lay-off, Weimann was on hand to find the corner of the net.
The hosts continued to dominate, with Bradley Johnson and Jeff Hendrick going close, but the second goal was not needed and, after Perch's dismissal, Derby saw out six minutes of stoppage time to move to within a point of new Championship leaders Hull.
Derby head coach Paul Clement:
"The team spirit, the cohesiveness, and the understanding of the tactics are growing all the time and the players are showing so many different qualities.
"They can grind out difficult games, won't get bullied by any team, can play good football, and can defend and keep clean sheets.
"It's good and we've got to keep it going and that's the test in this league. That's four home games on the bounce that we've won and we're confident we can go to any ground and win because our record shows that.
"Craig Forsyth's injured his knee and it could be a bad one. We won't know until it's been scanned but it could be serious."
QPR head coach Chris Ramsey:
"I would say you are always going to be under pressure as a manager when you are not winning.
"The fans would want us to be winning week in, week out but it has to be said we've changed direction from what we decided at the start of the season and so the expectations are a little bit higher than initially expected.
"I thought we deserved more tonight, we were more than an equal match for them.
"At this moment we are having a hard time but we've got to keep believing in what we are doing, we've shown we can perform as well as the top teams."
Line-ups
Derby
- 17Carson
- 2ChristieBooked at 42mins
- 6Keogh
- 14Shackell
- 3ForsythSubstituted forWarnockat 21'minutesSubstituted forBairdat 77'minutes
- 8HendrickSubstituted forHansonat 83'minutes
- 15JohnsonBooked at 58mins
- 18Butterfield
- 11RussellBooked at 90mins
- 9Martin
- 24WeimannBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 1Grant
- 4Bryson
- 10Bent
- 12Baird
- 16Pearce
- 26Hanson
- 37Warnock
QPR
- 1Green
- 24PerchBooked at 90mins
- 5Onuoha
- 4Hall
- 15Konchesky
- 20Henry
- 28TözsérSubstituted forFerat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18FaurlinSubstituted forBlackwoodat 84'minutes
- 7Phillips
- 9AustinBooked at 48mins
- 22YunBooked at 42minsSubstituted forHoilettat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Fer
- 16Doughty
- 23Hoilett
- 25Smithies
- 26Angella
- 33Polter
- 36Blackwood
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 28,502
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Attempt missed. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Johnny Russell (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andreas Weimann (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to James Perch (Queens Park Rangers) for a bad foul.
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Perch (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.
Booking
Andreas Weimann (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andreas Weimann (Derby County).
James Perch (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Tyler Blackwood replaces Alejandro Faurlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Jamie Hanson replaces Jeff Hendrick.
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Perch.
Attempt missed. Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Phillips with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Chris Baird.
Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alejandro Faurlin (Queens Park Rangers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Chris Baird replaces Stephen Warnock because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Leroy Fer replaces Daniel Tözsér.
Delay in match Stephen Warnock (Derby County) because of an injury.
Stephen Warnock (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Johnny Russell with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
James Perch (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen Warnock (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Perch (Queens Park Rangers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephen Warnock (Derby County) because of an injury.
Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.